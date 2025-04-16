CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP Earnings Results: $CFG Reports Quarterly Earnings

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP ($CFG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $0.77 per share, beating estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,935,000,000, missing estimates of $1,956,507,551 by $-21,507,551.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 363 institutional investors add shares of CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 393 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CFG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $51.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 David Long from Raymond James set a target price of $58.0 on 01/21/2025

