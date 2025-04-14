CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $CFG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP ($CFG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,956,507,551 and earnings of $0.76 per share.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 363 institutional investors add shares of CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 390 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,408,798 shares (+314.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $192,929,000
- AMUNDI removed 3,921,931 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,623,700
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,029,337 shares (-49.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,563,787
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,902,776 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,025,477
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,298,040 shares (+27.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,562,230
- NORGES BANK added 1,925,676 shares (+52.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,267,581
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,672,204 shares (+20.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,175,647
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CFG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $51.0 on 03/21/2025
- David Long from Raymond James set a target price of $58.0 on 01/21/2025
- Peter Winter from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $48.0 on 10/17/2024
- Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 10/17/2024
- Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $50.0 on 10/17/2024
