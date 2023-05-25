Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) closed at $26.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the bank had lost 7.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.38%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Citizens Financial Group as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, down 2.63% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.11 billion, up 5.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $8.47 billion, which would represent changes of +10% and +5.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Citizens Financial Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.83% lower. Citizens Financial Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Citizens Financial Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.4, so we one might conclude that Citizens Financial Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CFG's PEG ratio is currently 0.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Savings and Loan was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Savings and Loan industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, putting it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.