Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) reported $2.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $0.92 for the same period compares to $1.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was -8.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Citizens Financial Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 62.34% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 59.34%.

: 62.34% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 59.34%. Average Balances - Interest-earning assets : $201.50 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $202.20 billion.

: $201.50 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $202.20 billion. Net Interest Margin : 3.16% compared to the 3.12% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3.16% compared to the 3.12% average estimate based on six analysts. Book value per common share : $45.44 compared to the $46.57 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $45.44 compared to the $46.57 average estimate based on five analysts. Tangible book value per common share : $28.72 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $30.09.

: $28.72 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $30.09. Return on average total assets : 0.86% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.86% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on four analysts. Return on average common equity : 8% versus 8.55% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 8% versus 8.55% estimated by four analysts on average. Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases : 0.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.41%.

: 0.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.41%. Total net charge-offs (recoveries) : $152 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $154.76 million.

: $152 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $154.76 million. Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio) : 10.3% compared to the 9.64% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 10.3% compared to the 9.64% average estimate based on four analysts. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 11.4% compared to the 11.16% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11.4% compared to the 11.16% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Capital Ratio: 13.3% versus 12.96% estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

