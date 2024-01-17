Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Citizens Financial Group (CFG) reported revenue of $1.99 billion, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion, representing a surprise of -0.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -43.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Citizens Financial Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Balances - Interest-earning assets : $203.12 billion versus $201.42 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $203.12 billion versus $201.42 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 81.1% compared to the 64.4% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 81.1% compared to the 64.4% average estimate based on six analysts. Net Interest Margin : 2.9% versus 3% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 2.9% versus 3% estimated by six analysts on average. Return on average common equity : 3% compared to the 6.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3% compared to the 6.6% average estimate based on six analysts. Book value per common share : $47.87 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $46.29.

: $47.87 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $46.29. Return on average total assets : 0.3% versus 0.7% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.3% versus 0.7% estimated by six analysts on average. Total net charge-offs (recoveries) : $171 million compared to the $169.05 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $171 million compared to the $169.05 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases : 0.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.

: 0.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.5%. Tangible book value per common share : $30.91 versus $28.97 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $30.91 versus $28.97 estimated by five analysts on average. Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio) : 10.6% compared to the 10.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 10.6% compared to the 10.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 9.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.4%.

: 9.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.4%. Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.8% versus 11.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

