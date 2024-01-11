Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group (CFG) to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 54.4%. Revenues are expected to be $2 billion, down 9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Citizens Financial Group metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Average Balances - Interest-earning assets' to come in at $201.37 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $204.52 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 64.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 56.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin' will likely reach 2.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Return on average common equity' to reach 7.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Book value per common share' at $46.01. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $44.03 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tangible book value per common share' will reach $28.68. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.88 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio)' stands at 10.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10%.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will reach 9.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' of 11.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Capital Ratio' reaching 13.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Mortgage banking fees' should come in at $62.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $54 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Capital markets fees' will reach $84.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Citizens Financial Group here>>>



Shares of Citizens Financial Group have demonstrated returns of +5.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CFG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.