Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Citizens Financial Group (CFG) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 30.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.15 billion, increasing 8.2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Citizens Financial Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 62.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 66.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tangible book value per common share' will reach $37.44 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $32.34 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Book value per common share' to come in at $55.70 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $50.26 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Return on average common equity' at 7.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets' should come in at $199.89 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $196.61 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Net charge-offs' will reach $152.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $189.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' to reach 9.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.4% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio)' of 10.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Nonaccrual loans and leases' reaching $1.57 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.66 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' should arrive at 11.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Capital Ratio' stands at 13.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.0%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $619.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $574.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Citizens Financial Group shares have recorded returns of +0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CFG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.