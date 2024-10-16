Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) reported $1.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.6%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Citizens Financial Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Book value per common share : $51.25 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $49.07.

: $51.25 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $49.07. Net charge-offs : $192 million versus $177.44 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $192 million versus $177.44 million estimated by six analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 2.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.

: 2.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.8%. Return on average common equity : 6.1% compared to the 6.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 6.1% compared to the 6.6% average estimate based on six analysts. Return on average total assets : 0.7% versus 0.7% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.7% versus 0.7% estimated by six analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 66.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 65.9%.

: 66.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 65.9%. Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets : $197.16 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $199.98 billion.

: $197.16 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $199.98 billion. Tangible book value per common share : $33.54 versus $31.32 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $33.54 versus $31.32 estimated by five analysts on average. Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases : 0.5% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.5% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio) : 10.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.7%.

: 10.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.7%. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 9.4% compared to the 9.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9.4% compared to the 9.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.9% compared to the 11.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

