Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Citizens Financial Group (CFG) reported revenue of $1.96 billion, down 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was -13.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Citizens Financial Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 69.3% compared to the 67.3% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 69.3% compared to the 67.3% average estimate based on six analysts. Net Interest Margin : 2.9% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 2.9% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on six analysts. Book value per common share : $47.43 compared to the $48.11 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $47.43 compared to the $48.11 average estimate based on six analysts. Return on average total assets : 0.6% versus 0.7% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.6% versus 0.7% estimated by six analysts on average. Return on average common equity : 5.6% versus 6.4% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 5.6% versus 6.4% estimated by six analysts on average. Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets : $200.07 billion versus $202.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $200.07 billion versus $202.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Net charge-offs : $181 million versus $182.44 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $181 million versus $182.44 million estimated by five analysts on average. Tangible book value per common share : $30.19 versus $30.81 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $30.19 versus $30.81 estimated by five analysts on average. Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases : 0.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.

: 0.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.5%. Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio) : 10.6% compared to the 10.6% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 10.6% compared to the 10.6% average estimate based on four analysts. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 11.8% compared to the 11.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11.8% compared to the 11.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Capital Ratio: 13.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.5%.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.