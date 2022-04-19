Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG)

Q1 2022 Earnings Call

, 9:00 a.m. ET

With that, I will hand over to you, Bruce.

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Kristin. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our call today. There are clearly been changes in the external environment relative to what was expected coming into the year, along with significant volatility. We feel we've executed well in this environment and are positioned to perform well over the course of 2022.

Among the highlights of the quarter, we had a successful conversion of the -- HSBC branch and online customers, which was then followed by closing the investors acquisition on April 6th. We continued to take actions to position our balance sheet well for rising rates, and we've made further progress on our strategic initiatives, including our digital agenda and top seven programs. With respect to our financial results, we are off to a good start with underlying EPS of $1.07, and ROTCE of 13%. This is generally our soft this quarter from a seasonal standpoint, given fewer days in the quarter, and the impact of payroll taxes on expenses.

Net interest income was up 2% sequentially, given 3% average loan growth and higher NIM, which more than offset a sizable drag from lower PPP loan forgiveness revenue and day count. We saw lower revenue in capital markets and mortgage given the environment. So high volatility benefited our global markets hedging business. We maintain strong deal pipelines and capital markets, and remain optimistic for a significant revenue pick up if markets stabilize.

We manage the expenses well in the quarter and turnover has normalized somewhat. Credit metrics are all excellent, and so far both our consumer and corporate customers are navigating well through the current challenges. Our balance sheet remains in great shape with a CET1 ratio of 9.7%. We have the capacity to grow loans, pursue fee based bolt on acquisitions, raise our dividend in the second half of the year, and buyback some stock.

Our loan growth has picked up on the commercial side and we plan to throttle back our growth in mortgage and auto a little push will maintain an attractive LDR. I'd like to shift gears to emphasize a few key points that are topical for investors at the moment. First, and to be clear, we will benefit nicely from the accelerated path to higher rates. Our funding base is vastly improved from where it was entering the last rate up cycle.

We have a 7% benefit from a 200 basis point gradual rise in rates, a ten basis point cost of interest bearing deposits, and an 83% loan to deposit ratio. We project roughly $300 million in higher NII given the current curve, which annualized is too much more in 2023. This will more than offset roughly $100 million and lower fee income from the environment. John will take you through this in detail in his remarks.

Back in -- while inflation pressures are real and the possibility of recession in 2023 has increased, we feel our credit risk position is in very good shape. We have maintained a super-prime to high-prime risk appetite in consumer, and over time, we have migrated our credit exposure and commercial to bigger companies who have better credit profiles. As a result, our overall credit profile has improved over time. Our realize and CCAR stress test results demonstrate that our credit profile is slightly better than middle of the super regional pack.

And we have carefully assessed investors credit book and loss history, and remain confident in their positioning, which we will further harmonize over time. Lastly, with respect to acquisitions, I would like to highlight that our focus in '22 is on integrating the acquisitions that we made last year, and getting each of those off to a strong start, particularly our New York City metro area initiatives. We will still look for acquisitions in the wealth space, but we are highly disciplined acquirer and have not been able to get much done as a result. With respect to Florida, we now have eight branches in the state, and job one is bringing them to network performance levels.

There does not appear to be much to do that's attractive inorganically, and the likely path is that we will open several more wealth centers in additional cities down the road. In short, you can count on us to maintain the strong financial discipline we've exhibited since the IPO. All in all, we feel very good about how we started the year and how we are positioned to navigate the challenging environment, given a significant move in rates and the closing of the two bank acquisitions, we've provided detailed guidance in our earnings presentation to assist analysts and investors in updating their models. We continue our journey to building a great thing that can do ever more for our stakeholders.

And with that, I'll turn it over to John.

John Woods -- Chief Financial Officer

Great. Thanks, Bruce. Good morning, everyone. First, I'll start with our headlines for the quarter.

We reported underlying net income of $476 million, and EPS of $1.07. Our underlying ROTCE for the quarter was 13%, which includes the impact of a modest credit provision benefit. Net interest income was up 2% linked quarter, driven by strong loan growth and a 9 basis point improvement in margin. Period-end loan growth was up a solid 2% last quarter.

Our retail loans are up about 3%, while commercial loans are up 2% or 3% ex-PPP impacts. Average loans are up 3%, linked quarter pace by commercial 3% or 4% ex-PPP, and retail up 3%. These were down 16% linked quarter, driven primarily by lower capital markets east also record prior quarter, given market volatility, seasonal impacts, and some pull forward of transactions into the fourth quarter. On a positive note, we had our best quarter ever and interest rate and commodities revenues as we helped clients manage through the -- volatile environment.

We remain disciplined on expenses, which were up 3% sequentially, excluding acquisitions, reflecting seasonal payroll tax impacts. Year-over-year expenses were up a modest 2%, excluding acquisitions. We recorded an underlying credit provision benefit of $21 million, which reflects strong credit performance across the retail and commercial portfolios. The near-term macro economic outlook remains positive, though we are monitoring whether Fed actions to slow inflation can do so while engineering a soft landing for the economy.

The underlying set benefit for the quarter excludes $24 million for the double count of day one CECL provision expense tied to the HSBC transaction. Our ACL ratio stands at 1.43%, down slightly from 1.51% at the end of 2021, and the 1.47% day one CECL level. Our tangible book value per share was down 10.5% linked quarter, driven primarily by the impact of rising rates on securities and hedge valuations that impact AMCI. We continue to have a very strong capital position.

We set one at 9.7% after a 20 basis point impact from the HSBC transaction. Next, I'll provide some key takeaways for the first quarter while referring to the presentation slides. Net interest income on Slide 6, was up 2%, given strong loan growth and the benefit of higher rates, more than offsetting the approximately $41 million combined impact from the lower day count and the reduced benefit from PPP forgiveness. The net interest margin was 2.75% of nine basis points, reflecting the benefit of higher rates with [Inaudible] book yields rising, which more than offset reduced PPP benefit.

Margin is also benefiting from lower cash balances as we continue to redeploy some of our excess liquidity into loan growth. Of note, PPP spot loans were down to roughly $400 million at quarter end, and forgiveness benefit headwinds are substantially behind us. We made continued progress lowering our interest-bearing deposit costs, which are now 10 basis points, an all time low, down three basis points on quarter. Moving to Slide 7.

Given the Fed's recent rate hike and the expectation for Fed funds rate to end the year and the 225 to 250 basis points range, we thought it would be helpful to discuss why we are confident that we will realize meaningful benefits from rising rates as the four curves plays out. We entered this race cycle with a much higher level of asset sensitivity at 10% before the first rate hike in March. This is already starting to benefit NII in the first quarter, and is driving a significant improvement in our full year outlook. And those benefits will continue to accumulate into 2023.

Importantly, our expected asset sensitivity reflects how we have completely transformed our funding base since the IPO. We are beginning the current upcycle with a very strong liquidity profile. Our LDRs much lower. Our deposit costs are as low as they've ever been, and our overall funding profile has greatly improved.

Our period in demand deposits are now 32% of the book, compared with 27% at the beginning of the last rate cycle. And within our interest-bearing deposits, our consumer CDs are now less than 3% of total deposits, compared with about 10% at the start of the last cycle. We are also starting this cycle with a much lower level of floating or self-funding. This improved deposit profile reflects the significant improvements we've made to our deposit franchise since the IPO with improved expanded retail and commercial deposit offerings.

We have also enhanced data analytics that allow us to attract and retain more stable deposits. With a better starting position and the improvements in our deposit mixing capabilities, we expect our interest-bearing data to be about 35% over this rate cycle, which is meaningfully lower than the last cycle. Our overall asset sensitivity stands at 7% at the end of the first quarter. This is down modestly from 10% at the end of 4Q, with the decrease primarily driven by the denominator impacts of our higher NII outlook, given the benefits from the April 6th forward curve, and the evolution of the balance sheet.

Pro forma for the investors acquisition asset sensitivity of slightly over 6%. Since the path of the rate cycle is uncertain, on the bottom left side of this page, we've given you an estimate of our sensitivity to further changes in rates either up or down from the full curve. Potentially, a 25 basis point instantaneous change in the forward curve is worth about $20 million to $25 million a quarter, with most of that coming from our -- exposure to the short end of the curve. This includes the pro forma impact of investors.

Moving on to Slide 8. We delivered good results this quarter despite headwinds for capital markets. Demonstrating the strength and diversity of our businesses, and we drove solid performance across other fee categories. Capital markets delivered solid results despite the market volatility, seasonal impacts, and some pull forward into the full fourth quarter of 2021.

Given the strength of our pipelines, capital markets fees could rebound nicely as markets settle down, and there is more certainty regarding the path of the economy. Demonstrating the diversity of our business, we delivered our best quarterly results ever in global markets, a 46% linked quarter as we worked with clients to manage their foreign exchange, interest rate, and commodity exposures. Mortgage fees were down 9% linked quarter against the backdrop of lower industry origination volumes, given rising rates and seasonal impacts. Strong competition and excess industry capacity continue to pressure margins.

Mortgage servicing income improved as higher mortgage rates resulted in slower amortization of the MSR. Parties and service charges and fees were slightly lower linked quarter given seasonality. Debit transactions and credit cards spend continue to exceed pre-pandemic levels. And wealth fees also remained strong.

On Slide 9, expenses were well-controlled, up 3% in each quarter and just 2% year-on-year, excluding acquisitions. Our top seven efficiency program is well-underway, targeting $100 million of pre-tax run rate benefits by the end of the year. Period-end loans on Slide 10 were up 2% linked quarter. We were pleased to see strong commercial loan growth again this quarter up 2% or 3% ex-PPP.

Average loan for a 3% linked quarter. Driving this was average commercial loan growth of 3% or 4% ex-PPP impacts, led by C&I with growth across almost every region, including our expansion markets. Average retail growth was also 3%. Line utilization began to rebound a bit with an increase of about 150 basis points to a little over 36% on a flat basis, primarily driven by corporate banking, led by manufacturing and trade, as companies look to build inventories to get ahead of supply chain issues and rising input prices, and facilitate some M&A activity.

On Slide 11, our period and deposits were up 3% linked quarter, as we added $6.3 billion of lower cost deposits with the HSBC transaction. Excluding HSBC, period-end to an average deposits were down slightly, given seasonal impacts as well as continued normalization from elevated liquidity levels. Moving on to credit on Slide 12. We saw excellent credit results again this quarter across the retail and commercial portfolios.

Net charge-offs were up slightly at 19 basis points for the first quarter, with good performance across the portfolio. Non-performing loans increased by 87 million linked quarter, primarily driven by residential real estate secured loans, exiting forbearance. Other credit metrics continue to look excellent across the retail and commercial portfolios, and criticized loans were lower. While we are mindful of inflationary pressures and the higher possibility of recession, we feel good about the improvements to the portfolio we've made over the last few years and the overall positioning of our credit risk.

In the [Inaudible] on Slide 21, you'll see that the risk profile of our commercial portfolio has significantly improved, given changes through the pandemic, including prudent lending and a focus on growing the bigger, big corporate credit portfolio, which is high rated, as well as reductions in stressed sectors such as retail malls, education, and casual dining. On the retail side, we continue to focus on the super prime and prime segments. Our risk profile has improved given our disciplined risk appetite and changes in our portfolio mix, including the runoff of our personal unsecured product. Of note, investors portfolios have performed well in prior cycles and we feel good about them.

Moving to Slide 13. We maintained excellent balance sheet strength. Our CET1 ratio remained strong at 9.7% at the end of the first quarter after closing the HSBC transaction, which had a 20 basis point impact. We also wanted to mention that we have widened our target CET1 operating range to 9.5% to 10%, from 9.75% to 10%, reflective of the continued progress we've made in improving profitability, revenue diversity, and overall risk management.

Our fundamental priorities for deploying capital have not changed, and you can expect us to remain extremely disciplined and how we manage the company. Shifting gears a bit on Slide 14, you'll see some examples of the progress we've made against the key strategic initiatives and other work we are doing across the bank to better serve our customers and make citizens a great place to work. As you know, we closed the acquisition of investors at the beginning of April. Further expanding the foothold we established in the New York City metro area through the HSBC branch transaction, and significantly advancing our growth plans.

In the consumer business, we were excited to complete the upgrade of citizen's access to a fully cloud enabled core platform, which enhances the capabilities of our National Digital Bank and is the first step toward our multi-year objective of convergence with our core banking platforms. We also recently announced citizens ever value checking, a new overdraft free checking account designed to meet bank on national account standards and increase banking access for underserved communities. On the commercial side, we continue to perform well in the league table, consistently ranking in the Top 10 as a middle market and sponsor book runner. On the right side of the page, we've included some digital metrics.

We are very excited with how our digital first approach is increasing engagement with our customers, and how this is all translating into a better experience and higher satisfaction. Given a significant change in the rate environment and the closing of our two bank acquisitions, we provided a comprehensive update to our 2022 guidance on Slide 15. The good news here is that our guide is up for a stand-alone business. Rates are helping NII more than offsetting the fact that we are down a little on fees.

So PPNR is higher and there is no change in our positive view on credit, and we remain confident in the outlook for the bank deals. I'll focus my comments on the full year outlook, including both HSBC and investors, but we've also added the stand-alone outlook without the bank deals to help isolate performance. We have also included a comparison to our original guide from January, that will highlight what is driving the overall improvement in the full year outlook. The rate scenario used in our outlook is based on the forward curve as of April 6th, which implies a Fed funds target of 225 basis points to 250 basis points by the end of the year.

On the long end, this rate curve implies the 10-year treasury to be about 270 basis points at the end of the year. It is also useful to keep in mind that the cumulative benefit from rates would also represent meaningful full year effect upside to NII in 2023. For 2022, we expect NII to be up 27% to 30%, driven primarily by the improved rate environment and solid average loan growth of 20% to 22%. On a stand-alone basis, NII is about 290 million to 330 million better than our prior guidance, given the higher rates.

Average interest earning assets are expected to be up 14% to 16%. Fee income is expected to be up 3% to 7%. On a stand-alone basis, fee revenue will be about $100 million lower than the January guide, as the environment will impact mortgage revenue as well as capital markets somewhat. Non-interest expense is expected to be up 16% to 18% given the full year effect of HSBC and investors.

As well as our commercial fee-based acquisitions. Credit is expected to remain excellent with net charge offs broadly stable to down slightly for the year. And we expect to end the year with a CET1 ratio of about 9.75%, which incorporates an anticipated increase in our dividend in the second half of the year. Our capital projections include the impact of our expected notable items for the year, including the integration expenses for the acquisitions and our top seven costs.

You can see those in the appendix on Slide 20. Importantly, we expect to deliver positive operating leverage of approximately 2% on an underlying basis for the year, excluding acquisitions. And if you set aside the impact of PPP, that would be over 4% operating leverage. Including acquisitions, we expect operating leverage of over 4% and over 7%, excluding PPP.

Overall, we expect our full year ROTCE to land solidly within our 14% to 16% medium-term target range. Moving to Slide 16. I'll walk through the outlook for the second quarter. On a stand-alone basis, we expect NII to the up 6% to 8%, driven by the benefit of higher rates and solid loan growth.

With the bank acquisitions, we expect NII to be up 27% to 29%. On a stand-alone basis, average loans are expected to be up 1% to 2% led by commercial, with interest earning assets of slightly. These are expected to be up 3% to 5% on a stand-alone basis, reflecting some improvement in capital markets and seasonal benefits. Including the acquisitions, fees are expected to be up 7% to 9%.

Non-interest expense on a stand-alone basis is expected to be up 1% to 2%, given higher revenue based compensation, including the acquisitions, expenses are expected to be up 12% to 13%. Net charge offs are expected to be broadly stable, and we expect our CET1 ratio to land at around 9.75%. To sum up with Slide 17 and 18, we started '22 with a solid quarter. We have a winning strategy and are well-positioned to succeed given the strength and diversity of our businesses.

We are very optimistic about the outlook for the rest of 2022 and beyond. We expect to materially benefit from a higher rate environment and strong loan growth. Our capital markets business is well-positioned as markets stabilize, and we are very excited about the opportunity to grow our business in Europe metro region as we integrate and build on HSBC and investors. We will continue to focus on execution and building a top performing bank that delivers for all our stakeholders.

With that, I'll hand it back over to Bruce.

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

OK. Thank you, John. Operator, let's open it up for some Q&A.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

[Operator instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Scott Siefers with Piper Sandler. Your line is now open.

Scott Siefers -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Morning, guys. Thank you for taking the question. I was hoping maybe you could spend just a moment discussing magnitude of recovery you're assuming in the capital markets and environment in the forward guide. Looks like you've seen some recovery in the second quarter, but of course, moderated the full year target a bit.

Just curious for some thoughts or color on how you see things projecting from here?

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I'll go ahead and start off on that. I mean, I think you had -- a number of impacts there that that we're building into the guide. I'd say that, we mentioned our $100 million guide-over-guide, which [Inaudible] primarily by -- by mortgage.

But there's there's some capital markets implications there as well, given the fact that that one to we have some pull forward into the fourth quarter. If you look back at the fourth quarter, we are record quarter. But our pipelines look excellent. And so, there could be a little bit of -- time to to build that back into delivering in the last three quarters of the year.

But as markets stabilize, we really think that the momentum there is strong. And so maybe -- maybe Don can cover --

Don McCree -- Head of Commercial Banking

Yeah, I think it's -- I think it's a tale of a couple of different cities. So one thing we're seeing is quite a bit of strength in the loan markets, syndicated loan markets. So while the bond markets particularly high yield and the equity markets have been pretty much closed for the last few months, we're seeing some rotation into their syndicated loan markets. As -- as liquidity there kind of rebuilding.

We've seen quite a dramatic rally in a lot of markets over the last couple of days, actually, and that's -- been quite supportive. So I think the second quarter will be really a story about syndicated lending. And then if we get a -- if we get a reduction in volatility, we think we're going to begin to see the bond markets reopen a little bit and the equity markets reopened. I will say with John said, which is our pitch activity, our pipelines, and our mandates are extremely strong.

And so it's really a matter of waiting for the constructive -- in the markets to return markets to return --

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Markets stabilize a little bit. I think we'll start to pull those deals through. And it's typically seasonal, but the fourth quarter is huge, which it was for us. And --

Don McCree -- Head of Commercial Banking

I'll just take a little time to walk through the system.

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yup. Good.

Scott Siefers -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Wonderful. That's a good color. Thank you. And then John, something you could talk just a bit about how your rate sensitivity changes as the cycle progresses here.

Meaning effectively, how do the first few rate hikes -- hikes look in your mind versus the next several?

John Woods -- Chief Financial Officer

So did you say asset sensitivity or it is funds? --

Scott Siefers -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

-- In other words, how much more powerful are the first few rate hikes than the next few?

John Woods -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I'd say the -- Yeah. We mentioned our 20 million to 25 million per instantaneous 25 rate hike and -- and that's really an average. So you get a little more on the front and maybe a little less as you get to the end of it.

And that's really driven by the -- possibly a bit more on the front end. When we're seeing those that lag effect and deposit betas contribute a touch more and then -- it'll be a little lower on the back end. I will mention the other point, that 20 to 25 is an average, but it's also a first year average. And so there's actually more upside when you get into even if it's instantaneous, you still get a lag effect benefit from the asset side as well as as assets reprice.

So you might see, for example, in year two, even for an instantaneous 25 basis point change, you would see upside from there in the 15 to 20% range. On top of that, as you get in the real in year two.

Scott Siefers -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Perfect. All right. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Erika Najarian with UBS. Your line is open.

Erika Najarian -- UBS -- Analyst

Thank you so much for Slide 7. And I guess, John, maybe let me start my line of questioning here. So your current asset sensitivity from here is the [Audio gap ] percent pro forma for investor. I just -- I wanted to understand the comment that was made earlier about acceleration, right? So on one hand, we do expect deposit betas to accelerate as we are deeper into the rate cycle.

But on the other hand, you have some flops on your portfolio today. Can you talk a bit about the interplay of both? And how should we think of this asset sensitivity as we move forward in the rate cycle? And does the the swap portfolio gives you a different trajectory for enhanced sensitivity later?

John Woods -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Thanks, Erika. I think if you're on Page 7, I think the drivers there are that -- that we're entering this cycle but much better positioned than in the last cycle. When you think about just the starting point with interest bearing deposit costs being at 10 basis points, an all time low for us, we started the last cycle at 34 basis points.

And -- the balance sheet position, the mix on the deposit side is much better with 32% non-interest bearing. So we feel -- just much better prepared to benefit from rising rates this time around. We still benefited from rising rates last time around, by the way, but we're much better prepared to benefit from this side around -- this time around on deposit betas, given all of the strength on the balance sheet. I think when you ask about -- when you ask about balance sheet, I think and swaps, you really have to think about in the context of the entire balance sheet.

So we do have a significant amount of asset sensitivity left to play out. That'll decline over time as NII keeps rising. As I mentioned in my remarks, the denominator effect as we update and increase our NII that alone, reduces the percentage further benefit that could occur for future rate hikes just dollar for dollar is fine, but the percentage is fall. But, I do think that there is significant firepower left both with respect to the balance sheet.

Loan growth part of the story, as well as much more hedging left to do before asset sensitivity gets anywhere near neutral. So that's how I would describe it. I mean, in terms of deposit betas, again, 2022, you're going to see a lot of lag, a lot of lag in the first 100. It will start to catch up maybe in the second 100.

And then if we really do get to 3 -- 300 basis points of Fed funds, you'll see some of that catch up in 2023. And then I'll just close out with our -- conversation about NII being up 290 million to 330 million guide-over-guide is an important thing to focus on. And that's -- that's in a gradual rate rising scenario. It may be -- It could be -- it's much higher in a full year effect when you get to 2023.

Approaching maybe [Inaudible]

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

So I would just add, Erika, that we've been -- I think, very keen to leave the asset sensitivity high and not do significant additional swaps. We've done a bit. But anyway, we're still, I think, of the view that rates could go even higher here. So feel good about how we're positioned growth up.

Erika Najarian -- UBS -- Analyst

Got it. And the second question is for you, Bruce. The stock is having a good start to the day, but the valuation on tangible book value is underneath your ROTCE landing point for the year, either on a stand-alone or a pro forma basis. I guess, what do you think -- in your estimation that the market doesn't understand about the improvements that the bank has made since the IPO and wondering -- I think part of that is the asset sensitivity in deposit, wondering if you could answer that question as the way, however, where you want to.

But also, could you give us a sense of how much checking accounts you have, for example, on the consumer side versus previous? And maybe remind us why you have to keep what seems like a 50 basis point to 100 basis point higher capital level than a lot of your regional peers?

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. There's a lot in that. I'll try to unpack that, Erika. But, I think partly that the -- our objective here is to continue to perform well through cycles.

And so we're a relatively new company with a relatively fresh management team. And so I think, when the market goes into a risk off posture, some assumptions of how are they going to do. We're not as we don't have the historical track record of some of our peers, I think. I think we've done a good job of dispelling some of those worry beads when we went through the pandemic.

And our credit performance was very good. I think there was some concern for a while that we've grown the past balance sheet fairly quickly to get re leveraged after the IPO and was that going to end in tears? And we've said all along that we've been very disciplined in terms of where we were lending money and how we were allocating capital. And I think that's borne fruit. I think now with an up cycle at the beginning of the year, when the environment looked like rates were going to go up gradually.

To use a Goldilocks, example, that was the porridge was just right scenario. And so, our stock performed quite well out of the chute. I think once it became clear that the Fed was behind the curve, and was going to start to raise rates much more aggressively, I think then you tipped into a, well, maybe the porridge is too hot. And will our deposit betas go up too fast and curtail some of the benefits from higher rates? And I think, again, with all the work we've done and analysis we've provided, we're quite confident that the liability side of this bank is much, much better than it's ever been.

We've done a lot of hard work on that. And so we still think whether the path is fast or whether it's more gradual, we're going to benefit significantly in terms of interest rates. I'd say also on fees, there's probably a concern that we've built up some areas that maybe are more volatile in capital markets. And mortgage is the big, big fee elements for us.

Having said that, I think you've seen that there's good diversity in our fees. And so, in a pandemic period, when capital markets were a bit softer, mortgage revenues were really, really strong, given lower rates. And we see -- we can see that flip around. But I think the fact that we've assembled excellent commercial bank with very strong capabilities and a targeted focus on private capital and serving private capital and helping the industries that really are the engine of the economy, technology, healthcare with our JMP acquisition, I think we're very confident that we can grow revenues sustainably in capital markets and move around a little bit from quarter-to-quarter.

But I think the trend line is upwards and to the right. And again, on the mortgage business, I think we've built that out to have a nice diversity of revenues across wholesale channels and our retail channel. I think we can combat some of the lower production volumes by building market share. So we plan to hire more fellows this year.

So I think all of these aspects are take time for the market to come around and fully appreciate and we'll just keep doing what we're doing and putting up good results and executing well. And I think ultimately the stock will take care of itself. With respect to the non-interest bearing liabilities of the deviation as a percentage of the total deposits faces up to about 32%. I think when I walked in the door at the time of the IPO, that was probably in the low 20's.

So that's been a dramatic improvement focusing on total value proposition to certain target customer segments on the consumer side and then also on the commercial side, actually, just building out our capabilities and investing in our core platform and cash management offering. And so it's just been a gradual improvement over time as we've enhanced our capabilities in our targeting and -- we've had nice growth as a result. So I think I'll stop there. Does anybody want to add to that? Brendan, do you want to talk about consumer deposits are down on the commercial --

Brendan Coughlin -- Head of Consumer Banking

Yeah -- I'm happy to give -- asked about sort of counts of checking account customers. Just a couple of quick points. When you look at total relationships in the consumer bank, when we went public, we had about 2.9 million to 3 million customers. We now have over 7 million customers in total.

Now some of those are loan customers. So when you unpack that to core deposit customers, that number is we went from 2.9 million to 3.5 million customers. So that's good growth, but that's really not where the action is in the story versus heading down this path really under the covers on that growth, which we've done in top quartile growth of our peers has been a quality transformation. So there's been a dramatic overhaul at how many customers view us as their primary bank.

And more than 100% of the growth in the household base has come from mass affluent and affluent customers. So when you combine the higher quality customer with deeper relationships, that's what's driving a lot of the improvement in DDA and non-interest bearing deposits, which is very sustainable. That's ground game. A lot of work over multiple quarters, over a lot of years to get that to scale.

And look, we still have some running room. I think there's still oxygen left in that tank for us to continue to improve the quality of the customer base. We've made a lot of progress in catching up to peers, but we still have momentum. It does not seem to be slowing.

I think you should expect more and more of that. Putting aside what happens with the excess stimulus deposits link -- under the covers the quality story is still continuing and continuing at scale. The other point I'd make mentioned obviously, I think about betas for the sub cycle last time, because of the low DDA balances that we had in consumer, we had about 10 billion in CDs. Now we start that period, it was only 3 billion.

And so -- we look a lot more like a bigger sized bank in terms of deposit proposition than we do a smaller sized bank where -- we're not as rate sensitive in how we're driving deposit because of that quality transformation that you see in the customer base.

John Woods -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I'll just I'll just emphasize, Bruce, what you said in terms of -- we've gone through a complete reconstruction of our Treasury Service business. It was, frankly, a basket case six years ago. And now, I would put it up against any other companies Treasury Service business.

And that's driving an above trend growth rate, 7% to 10% in terms of year-on-year growth. And also driving is skewed toward non-interest-bearing deposits. And we didn't even have a deposit team six years ago, and now we have a built out team which is fantastic analytics bringing new offerings like green deposits on the ESG agenda and also building a liquidity -- portal. So -- it's at a totally different place, and we're seeing the results in terms of deposit levels and we're seeing the skew toward non-interest bearing also.

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So we're giving you a long winded answer, Erika. But I wanted to just come back to the last thing you touched on, which was our ROTCE and also our capital targets. So I think, we're pleased that we can say that will be solidly in the range for our medium-term targets this year of the 14% to 16%.

And you can see that where we were in the first quarter, that should ramp. And so we could be -- even stronger, I think, as we exit the year. So feel very good about that. We did move the targets from 975 to 10, to 9.5 to 10.

So we moved them modestly. I'm still a big believer in being somewhat conservative on the capital, particularly as, as I said, we're relatively new company. And so I think all our stakeholders take some comfort from maybe being slightly higher than our peers. But if you look at it over time, we've been converging to peers.

And honestly, when you look at the CCAR results and our risk profile, there's no reason that longer term will need to have that premium.

Erika Najarian -- UBS -- Analyst

Thank you for the complete answer.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Brian Foran with Autonomous. Your line is now open.

Brian Foran -- Autonomous Research -- Analyst

Hey. Good morning. Maybe to follow up on deposits. You've been very clear and convincing on the improvement in the book, so that's appreciated and great information.

As you think also about the ability to grow deposits over the next two years, I wonder, I know there's a lot of moving parts, there's no one answer. But if you could just give your thoughts on the ability to grow deposits overall, and maybe I'll touch on consumer versus commercial and how that might behave as rates go up?

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Great question, Brian. Appreciate it. I think that -- you basically look at an excellent opportunity to grow deposits over time as our product lineup on both consumer and commercial have improved.

And I think if you separate the expectation for as rates rise, there's some impact on how those deposits play out. There's also the surge deposits that came in the pandemic, that all appear to be a lot stickier than maybe a lot of us thought when they first showed up. I do think more broadly, when you think about the macro, deposits have grown consistently over the last several decades under a number of different macroeconomic scenarios, even through quantitative tightening and the like, the bank -- banking industry deposit growth seems to continue to chug along. So we're optimistic that the industry as a whole and we in particular, given our -- significantly expanded product capabilities will be able to continue to drive really strong deposit growth on both consumer and commercial side.

So maybe I'll just turn it over to Brendan, and then maybe, Don.

Brendan Coughlin -- Head of Consumer Banking

Yeah. Look, I think we've demonstrated in a variety of cycles the ability to drive deposits at scale. The question is always at what cost? And I think we're in a dramatically different position in this upcycle than we were certainly in the last upcycle. We continue to make improvements on the consumer side, starting with just the breadth of the levers that we've built, whether it's the citizens access platform nationally to raise deposits away from our core book, the new markets that we're entering, where we've got a solid and stable deposit base, but we think there's a lot of up running room.

In fact, we're starting to see early signs already of we've got $100 million inflow of balance sales already in the New York market from great execution and solid sales, so we're optimistic continuing [Inaudible] that can continue. And as we bring the convert that customer base from investors closely what they want into the platform, we think that same opportunity will exist in New Jersey. And then, our analytics have improved materially over the last couple of years, which allows us to be even more targeted. And when you marry that with what I said a minute ago around just the quality of engagement of our customer base, the confidence of being able to grow deposits with highly engaged customers at more market rates than needing to reach for promo rates is high.

So I feel really good that we'll be able to to grow at the pace we need with -- much more moderate cost.

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I'll just -- I think I said a lot of it in the last comment around Treasury Services and the growth of that business. But also remember, we're expanding aggressively in terms of our client base. so we're in expansion markets.

We're adding a lot of clients with that come -- with that comes the opportunity to gather deposits at reasonable cost. So we feel pretty good about it. But I'll go back to what Brendan said, also, it's really a matter of the day-to-day balancing of volume versus costs and managing that against the asset side of the balance sheet and where we can redeploy capital. So it's -- is something that we manage carefully, but I feel confident that we're going to continue to expand the deposit base.

Brian Foran -- Autonomous Research -- Analyst

I appreciate all that. I will say, I'm a citizens access customer. I'm not loving the the renewed data assumptions you're making, but I guess I'll have to live with it.

Brendan Coughlin -- Head of Consumer Banking

Well, you can count on us continuing to be disciplined yet still competitive. So --

Brian Foran -- Autonomous Research -- Analyst

Thank you very much. I appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Betsy Graseck with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Betsy Graseck -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Hi. Good morning. Two questions. One was just on the most recent conversation that we had on deposit growth.

I was intrigued by that relative to Bruce, your comment about slowing resi and auto lending growth to -- I don't know if this is the right word, but keep the LDR, protect the LDR around the 83% level. So I guess I just wanted to understand if that comment about LDR was more about the deposit growth rate -- that you were talking to just now? Or was that because of the just opportunities in resi, in auto that -- you're not seeing as much as maybe you have had over the past few quarters?

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I'd say, it's -- a factor of a number of considerations. One is that, we're already seeing very strong loan demand on the commercial side, we're seeing line utilization tick up. So there can be somewhat of a rotation over into more growth on commercial.

Therefore, when we look at consumer and in the higher rate environment, the some of the margins on the lending in areas like auto and mortgage are what they used to be. And so we can still get to the loan growth assumptions that we had coming into the year with that rotation up to more commercial and throttling back a little bit on the consumer side. And we could keep the pedal to the floor, and keep pushing on bringing in those consumer assets, but we think we don't need to do that at this point. We've got NIM going up, the rate hike is providing a big lift.

And if the marginal return on that incremental lending in the consumer side for mortgage and auto isn't hitting our hurdles, then we have no problem backing off that. The net result of that is that, that benefits to LDR versus keeping the pedal to the floor. So we think that's a trade off worth taking.

Betsy Graseck -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

OK. And then just your -- I guess the underlying question is how high up are you willing for LDR to go? And then I also had just a quick question just on yields in general. This past quarter, you had some nice uplift in resi and the securities book, other retail loans, I'm just wondering, was that a function of swap activity that drove up those yields QoQ? Or was there -- you didn't look like the balances would have driven that QoQ, so just wondering how the [Inaudible]? Thank you.

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Let me, let me start off and then maybe, John and Brendan can add on the yield question. But, we've been historically since the IPO, we've had a relatively higher LDR that we worked hard to bring down from the high 90s down into the mid-90s. And then with this big influx of liquidity into the market, we've been able to bring the LDR back down to 80 ish and it's inching up a little bit here with all the loan growth that we're experiencing. I think we should still be able to manage that in the 80s, and I can't really call exactly where that -- that's likely to be.

Partly depends on the amount of loan growth that we see -- that we see. But I think just the way we over time brought it from high-90s down into mid-90s. And I think we can take another step function here with all the liquidity that we have in the house, and continue to manage that in in a reasonably conservative position with lots of liquidity. So that would be my answer there.

John, maybe you want to pick up the yields?

John Woods -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I'll start off on securities. Maybe, Brendan can take mortgage. But I can tell you overall, but it's not swamp activity that's having an impact on either of those.

And as it relates to securities, just to give you a sense, there's two dynamics going on there. One is the front book where where current -- current yields on the stuff going into the portfolio are north of 3%. So we're in the 3 basis point to 330 basis point range. That's a driver in 1Q.

It wasn't at that level during 1Q, but it was -- it well over 2%. It was probably 230 to 250 during the first quarter, and that was compared to maybe 175 in 4Q. So that's the dynamic you're seeing one 175 in 4Q. 230 ish in 1Q, and now it's over 3%.

So that'll continue into the second quarter. The other dynamic is the back book premium amortization declines when rates rise. So you're seeing the tailwind from that into the securities book. And -- so that's a driver there.

And maybe Brendan can talk about mortgages.

Brendan Coughlin -- Head of Consumer Banking

Yeah. There's a handful of things on the consumer side. So on other retail, there's a good percentage of that book that's variable linked to the market with our merchant partners and such as you going to see that ramp up as the market changes. On the resi side, we're obviously a very big lender [Inaudible] , which is essentially all variable and we've had four sequential quarters in a row, a net balance sheet growth and I believe we're the number one originator in all of the United States and [Inaudible] are really striking all the iron is hot and taking advantage of that business.

So you're seeing that flow through in the resi book with the yield improvements there as the rates March -- March north. On the mortgage side, so a couple of things. One is front book price. We've been disciplined on front book pricing to the point of being a little out of the market at times as the market lags capacity.

But we're going to make sure we're using our balance sheet for deep relationships and try to push our rates up as fast as we can with the market. The other just technical dynamic that you're seeing, if you're looking at linked quarter on mortgages in Q4, we did have a one time reserve adjustment to the yields in Q4 that is nonrecurring and didn't happen in Q1. So if you look back a couple of quarters, you'll see a little bit of noise on what you saw in Q4. But that's gone.

That's sort of washed out. So we should start to see the mortgage book begin to climb with the percentage of that book that is in variable rate and continued -- expected discipline on front of pricing.

Betsy Graseck -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Matt O'Connor with Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Matt O'Connor -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Good morning. I'm hoping you guys can remind us with investors. Is there any portion of the loan book or securities book that you're looking to deemphasize or run off?

John Woods -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Well, just start off there. I think that the securities book and investors is a profile that that we would migrate and frankly, have already been migrating to our profile, which is mostly, clean duration plus mortgage backed securities, agency type paper. So we've been in the process of migrating the securities book on that front.

In general, we like the loan book that comes over from investors has performed well from a credit perspective. They have -- a nice core portfolio over there. Maybe Don can talk about anything else that they -- that might be migrated at the margin.

Don McCree -- Head of Commercial Banking

Yeah. You know there's certain elements of the book that might be a little bit different as we move forward, but it's not going to be quick and aggressive. We're going to do it -- we're going to migrate it over time. But -- a lot of the business that they do is very diversifying for us there in different elements of the CRE business than we are.

So it looks quite different. And then a lot of the CNI businesses is -- smaller company business banking and we're looking to grow that segment as we move forward. So you'll see some adjustment at the margin, but no aggressive asset sales, I think, out of the box. Other than -- I will say, Matt, on my side, we are doing roughly 1 billion to a 1 billion to BSO adjustments on the citizens side.

And you'll see us do some of that -- as we move around low yielding assets that we might be acquiring. But we don't have full plans on that yet -- [Inaudible]

Matt O'Connor -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

And then I guess obviously, there's some opportunities as well to cross-sell. But as we think about layering in investors to the medium-term, do you think it'll have a net impact as we think about your loan growth, either a little bit less than citizen stand-alone or a little bit more of roughly the same?

John Woods -- Chief Financial Officer

Well, I mean, I look at it as what Don and Brendan had been able to accomplish when we go into expansion markets, right. In particular, Don's business in commercial, when we enter the southeast, it's a good -- there's a good playbook for how we've been able to grow those expansion markets a little faster for a period of time until it converges over time. So I think you would expect that once we get the engine running with respect to all of the integration and conversion. And we've been able to make our and our investments that we planned to make in New York Metro.

I would suspect for a number of years you could see the growth rates. Once that all settles out and baseline, you could see those greatest growth rates actually being higher than citizens stand-alone for a number of years until it balances out in terms of the expected market share that we plan to take in that Metro.

Don McCree -- Head of Commercial Banking

John, also also -- they have a very limited product set on the CNR side. So bringing in the variety of products that we can offer and capabilities that we can offer, we think there's an opportunity go after larger companies and also serve their clients in a much more substantial way.

Brendan Coughlin -- Head of Consumer Banking

Yeah. Same comments on the consumer side of products that is significantly more diversified than both HSBC and investors, which is great, and we didn't build those revenue synergies into the deal model. So we're seeing early signs of significant sales opportunity in New York, where we're delivering on that, we're starting marketing middle of the year. We're going to convert early on mortgage and wealth for investors inside of 2022 and in the rest of the platform will convert in 2023.

So it will take some time, but we see an outsized opportunity for sustainable revenue growth over time.

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Let me let me just chime in here as well, is that we think these deals are going to be a big success. And it's really not just the expense synergies, -- which we're going to go get, but if it's a big success, it means that we were successful in cross-selling more to the customers who haven't had the benefit of our broader products and services and then just gain market share. And I think we have some very clear ideas about how to go after that, both on the commercial side and the consumer side.

And really, none of that is has been put into our forward forecasts at this point. So goal would be like within 3 to 5 years if New York starts to take on a look and feel of what we built in Boston and what we built in Philadelphia is going to be a homerun for us.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Ken Usdin with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Ken Usdin -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Hey. Thanks, and good morning. I had a question about reserving and provision. So just looking back at where -- we are 130 -- 143 ACL is pre ISBC and then just with all the CECL stuff going on, just wanted to understand, where do you think that the reserve lands vis-a-vis would be a blended day one? And what does that mean for further release or provision growth relative to your expectation that you laid out four charge offs? Thanks.

John Woods -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. That's a good question. I think the first thing I would say when you were saying blended, if you were speaking about investors on a blended basis, I think that that their profile is actually quite good. And when you look back in different cycles, their loss rates actually are lower than their not only ours but the regional bank peer said.

So given the collateralization etc. and a number of other things that help that profile. So pound for pound, they come on with a slightly lower ACL and CECL hit to what the CFC stand-alone [Inaudible] and they're smaller so it won't have a huge impact, but they come in a little lower than and call at 143 than where we are. So from that perspective, it gives you a sense for how that might cause us to tick down on a blended basis.

CECL day one was 147. We're at 143. We've cleaned out a lot of the portfolios of concern that might have existed back at the end of '19 when CECL was adopted. And there's been significant, as we mentioned earlier, we have in the slide deck in the appendix, significant improvements in both commercial and and retail businesses since then.

So you could see some opportunity all else equal for back book needs as long as the macro holds for those needs to tick down. I think all of the the variability will be on loan growth. And so we're just going to provide for it for our loan growth and all in probably be a little lower than we are here, but like not but not by a long.

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

And the other the other wildcard, obviously, Ken, is what is the long-term or the medium-term macro forecast look like. And can the Fed engineer a soft landing -- this or a higher possibility of recession, which could change that dynamic somewhat. But I think certainly right now with respect to 2022, we feel really good about our position from a credit standpoint. And I would -- if you asked me to make a call, I'd say it's unlikely we'll have a recession in '22.

So at least the clean credit metrics should continue for a while. Whether we can still show net benefits on the provision line, I think those days are probably numbers, but in any case, I think there's still going to be good numbers. And as John said, the ACL may tick down a little more from here, but that's starting to feel like we're not going to grow a huge amount loss.

Ken Usdin -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Yep. And Bruce, as a follow up to that, it was good and nice to see the commercial line utilization up 150 basis points you talked about, you're reiterating your full year loan growth guidance. Just wondering if you can give us some on the ground color about business activity, supply chain constraints, just in terms of -- and also the trade off possibly between loans going on the balance sheet versus out the door in capital markets? And just a feel for just how the commercial side of the economy is feeling and how that influences your views on commercial growth? Thanks.

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. -- Let me just say a word and I've Don really has the best color. But clearly, it's nice to see the line utilization tick up. Some of it is a little defensive in nature.

So people have been worried about their supply chain and inventory levels. And so when they can get a hold of the materials that they need to go out and buy it. So I'd say inventory build in light of supply chain issues probably has been the biggest driver. And little of that also is inflation, which is causing those materials to cost more.

So that would be I'd say, number one, there's still people doing deals, doing smaller deals, and playing offense in terms of growth. There's a little bit of that kicking in as well. I think what continues to give us confidence is the thing that Don mentioned earlier, that there's private capital has amassed tons of firepower to put to work in the markets and looking to get deals done. And so there's still deal related activity that should continue to fuel some loan growth.

But with that, let me turn it over to Don.

Don McCree -- Head of Commercial Banking

Yeah. So I think you covered most of it. And back to the second half of the question, a lot of the capital markets activity we do is in the leverage buyout area and things like that. So that's a origination for distribution business, which it should be.

We don't want a lot of that on our balance sheet and we continue to maintain average holds of about $12 million in our in our sponsor business. So very diversified, very careful from a risk profile. I will say that the utilization trend that we're seeing is actually even a little bit higher as we sit here in mid-April. So that trend really is driven by cost of goods.

So there's an inflation aspect and some of the stockpiling. But the broader question is, we're hearing generally positive things from our customers, credit quality, as we said, feels pretty good. There's a little bit of pressure on margins as companies have varying degrees of the ability to pass on cost increases where [Inaudible]. But remember that these companies have been through hell over the last two years with the pandemic.

And they've cut their costs, they've restructured their businesses, and they're entering whatever we're entering it, whether it be a slowdown or something, that's just slower growth in a much better position from a management standpoint that they were just two years ago. So that gives us a lot of confidence. And certain clients are being optimistic, what they're seeing, as Bruce said, where they're seeing competitors that are slightly weakened, we're seeing a little bit of M&A activity in the mid -- middle market channels that are companies are buying each other right now.

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

The one last thing you might also add, Don, is on the subscription line financing, some of the securitization.

Don McCree -- Head of Commercial Banking

Yeah. So we're seeing -- we're seeing significant volume in our subscription line financing for private equity, and significant volume in our asset backed securities businesses in the warehouses. So those markets are very strong, and we continue to see growth in the loan books on both of those activities.

Ken Usdin -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Great. Thanks for all color.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of John Pancari with Evercore. Your line is now open.

John Pancari -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Good morning. I appreciate the color you gave there in terms of the commercial drivers and the trend behind the demand. Are you able to perhaps help unpack the high-single digit loan growth expectation ex the deal and ex-PPP for 2022 in terms of how you think about C&I growth and perhaps growth in your CRE portfolio as well? Thanks.

Don McCree -- Head of Commercial Banking

Yeah. So, why don't I start with that. So, we are down to basically almost nothing on the C&I side on PPP. So, that's in the rearview mirror.

So, that's not in any of our loan growth projections. So, the loan growth that we have referenced is really CFG loan growth. We have assumed a little bit of growth on the investors bank side, but not a lot for the rest of '22. So, all the comments we are making are CFG specific.

I would say, subscription lines are growing the fastest. C&I is growing the second fastest and CRE, we are seeing very, very modest growth. And we are basically on our pre business really still focused on purpose-built office, industrial and life science, and a little bit of multifamily, but not a lot. We are really off risk on hospitality and retail.

So, not a lot of CRE business there. The issue that we are fighting and continue to fight although it's getting a little bit better is our originations are really strong, and we are seeing lots of activity both coming into the book and also in the pipeline, but pay-downs have been quite high. And this was the first quarter where we saw pay-downs begin to decline. Maybe that's a little bit of the volatility in the capital markets, maybe that's a little bit of the loan market aggressiveness right now, but we are seeing a little bit of a benefit from lower pay-downs, which were running very, very high last year for almost the whole year and really eating up a lot of the origination activity that we are receiving.

John Pancari -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

OK. Great. That's helpful. And then separately, on the credit side, I just have a question there.

In terms of the increase in the NPAs and the increase in the 90-day delinquencies, I know you indicated that's mainly mortgage coming off forbearance. Just want to give you – if you could give us a little color in terms of your confidence there in terms of the resolution of those items? And then separately, any signs of faster-than-expected credit normalization on the consumer side, perhaps in your merchant partnerships or anything? Thanks.

Brendan Coughlin -- Head of Consumer Banking

Yeah. It's Brendan. I can take that. On the mortgage side, this is fully expected.

These are sort of an administrative move of customers that have been in forbearance for quite some time. We have done extensive analytics on how much loss exposure we have to folks that are coming off of forbearance on to a full repayment schedule and its de minimis. Especially on the mortgage side, we have got very significant coverage on our loan to value. And so we feel really confident in that.

Just broadly on the consumer book, we haven't seen much of any early signs that we are starting to see a tick up in return to normal. We are expecting one, but the delinquency levels generally remain in very strong spot and significantly depressed. Some of the newer portfolios that we have talked a lot about over the years on these calls and others around student loans and merchant point-of-sale maintain incredible strength and have not shown any signs of uptick in early delinquencies whatsoever. So, we feel really confident around the outlook, the state of credit and consumers that the lowest levels it's ever been, and we continue to beat to the positive almost every month on what we are seeing on NTO.

So, I feel really good. And I think – and when you look at the other side of the ledger for the average consumer, they are still showing a lot of excess liquidity, the money in consumer checking accounts is still at all-time highs, really hasn't moved down. While we are seeing a lot of velocity in customers using credit cards and spending and paying for things, it's not adding to outstanding. So, in order to believe that you will start to see a meaningful correction on the credit line, I think you would have to see some deflation on the excess cash built up in the consumers' wallet and start to see a rebound in receivables building up in the credit card.

So, we haven't seen that. So, all the early indicators just aren't moving yet. Of course, we do expect it will, but just right now, it's not. So, we will take it.

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

I would just add to that, John, is all the early warning signs are flash and green, which is great. So, on the consumer side, delinquency roll rates, some of the things Brendan quoted, all appear really, really good. Similarly, on the commercial side, the crit/class ratio continues to go down and the heightened. There is very few credits that are in heightened monitoring.

So, that also bodes well for the future. You can – at these very low levels for things like charge-offs and NPAs you can see one item can kind of move that number around a little bit. But overall, we feel really, really positive about the outlook for credit for certainly the balance of this year.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Peter Winter with Wedbush Securities. Your line is now open.

Peter Winter -- Wedbush Securities -- Analyst

Thanks. I was just curious, are there any plans to manage the available for sale securities portfolio just given the rising rates? Or any plans to move any of it into like held to maturity or hedge some of this?

John Woods -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. It's a good question. I think we are in about a little bit less than 10%, call it, high-single digits with HCM, if you – in the first quarter. I think you will see that, that number will rise in the second quarter based upon a number of things that we are doing.

We are putting a lot of securities to work just in CFG stand-alone, just given the environment, now that there is a highly attractive place to grow the securities book at north of 300% yields, just on stand-alone. And then we are, of course – we have closed on the acquisition of investors and there is about $4 billion of securities there that we are rotating out of the profile that they had into the profile that looks like the securities that we own. So, there is lots of opportunities to address that, and you are likely to see the HCM percentage rise in the second quarter.

Peter Winter -- Wedbush Securities -- Analyst

OK. Thanks. And then just secondly, just on the HSBC acquisition, I think at the time of the announcement in May, there was about $9 billion in deposits and you closed it with $6.3 billion in deposits. Do you think at these levels, deposits hold steady, you can grow them? Just – if you could just talk about that change in the outlook.

Brendan Coughlin -- Head of Consumer Banking

Yeah. Pre-legal day one, the rundown in deposits is principally driven by their online business and a segment of international customers that we are rotating into banks that have more global capabilities. And so the good news on that is that, we didn't pay premium of any kind for those customers that we weren't really going to get at our core. We had modeled in essentially twice the level of deposit attrition post legal day one than you would normally expect in a deal like that, given the profile of the customers that were banking at HSBC.

The good news is since legal day one, it looks like a lot of that attrition had accelerated pre-legal day one, and we have seen the portfolio at a broadly stable level with good sales, very strong sales, and normal expected is in outflows on the back book. And so we do expect that to be stable now and start to get into growth mode as we ramp-up our marketing activities, which would obviously be a bit of a benefit on the deal model side offsetting some of the shortfall in deposits we got on legal day one. So, we feel really, really good on the early signs that we are seeing here we are six weeks or seven weeks in.

John Woods -- Chief Financial Officer

Just to add, we had the transition pre-legal day one that we didn't have to pay for it, and it produces the trend with the attrition happening post legal day one. I just want to add that plan.

Peter Winter -- Wedbush Securities -- Analyst

OK. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Gerard Cassidy with RBC. Your line is now open.

Gerard Cassidy -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Good morning.

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

Gerard Cassidy -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Bruce, you said in your opening comments that obviously, the focus this year is to integrate the acquisitions you did in the Metro New York marketplace, but in the wealth space, if something was priced right that would be something you would consider. Thinking about the Florida franchise as you build that out, if a depository came up at attractive pricing and, again, I know you have played is full with what you are doing in New York, is that something that you could consider? Or you really know, we just we are going to wait until we get these things fully integrated before we consider a deposit deal?

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I don't see us looking at a depository there anytime soon. I think we have got enough on our plate that getting off to this really great start and launching New York Metro is job one. We do have a strategy in Florida that I think is interesting.

So, we had a couple of de novo wealth centers, one in Palm Beach and one in Naples that we focused on launching and starting to get those to the right customer levels and the right staffing, so that we can really make some traction in those markets. And then we had five or six come over from HSBC, very attractive locations and branches with good staffing in the Miami area. And so again, that's job one is to try to really make that work, what we have and really drive up the performance of those sites and keep getting smart in the market and keep talking to people, keep trying to figure out where with the next city be where we think we could come in and make an entrance and gain some share. So, that's to me, the focus, and we will keep trying to get smart on the market, but let's suggest what we have and make that productive.

The other point I would make with respect to Florida and elsewhere where we are outside of our core footprint is, we are investing heavily in the digital bank. And very recently, we have migrated to a new cloud-based core platform, which is really exciting for us, it's going to unlock the ability for us to really broaden our offerings and integrate those offerings on the digital platform. And so that's also twinned with some light branches in markets like Florida, can we really start to bang the opportunity through our digital platforms. And then over time, we will figure out what physical presence do we need to complement those digital offerings.

So, it's pretty exciting. We have a similar opportunity in the Greater Washington area, where we picked up, I think it's 9 or 10 branches from HSBC. So, we can try to attack that market through digital and decide is 9 or 10 the right number, are they in the right locations, do we need to alter that and then using test and learning from Florida and from DC. Are there some other attractive cities where we might want to go next and really put effort into growing digital presence combined with some thin branch presence.

Gerard Cassidy -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Very good, Bruce. And to pivot the next question is on deposits. How do you guys weigh and you talked about how certificates of deposits have come down dramatically. You have got a very strong DDA balance core now, much higher than when you went public, of course.

But with rates moving up so quickly now in the 10-year is almost at 3% today, when does long-term funding with low-cost CDs make sense? And then Don, when do your customers start asking for higher compensating balances as rates move up? Have you guys seen more discussions there as well on the compensating balances on the commercial side?

John Woods -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. I will go ahead and start a couple of thoughts there. I think that as you heard from Brendan earlier, and you saw on our Slide 7, our CD portfolio is much smaller than it was before. And what that – at the start, and I think what the point there is that CDs could be part of the story.

And what we would do it in a way that's connected to a deep customer relationship rather than a pseudo wholesale funding approach, which is I think how things got played out early in the last cycle for us, whereas this cycle is all going to be about customer relationships. I think the other thing to keep in mind is that over the last cycle, we expect -- CD betas to be lower during the cycle and part due to how quickly you think the cycle is going to go. The last cycle took a longer time, 2 years to 3 years. And so you kept getting that ratcheted up cost of CDs every time they came to maturity.

So, I do think CDs can be part of the story, given deep customer relationships and a shorter cycle, CDs can absolutely be something a tool that will utilize coming off a lower base. So, that's the first point. And the second point is that, on the commercial side, you will have balanced migration, that's natural as compensating balances that don't need to be quite as high to get as earnings credit rates actually rise over time. So yeah, there will be some of that migration that's built into the deposit betas that we articulated earlier and built into our deposit costs overall.

And so – but it's the same point there that given the number of ways that we can interact with our customers on the commercial side, we are deepening our relationships there and expect that those migrations will be well-controlled and as expected.

Don McCree -- Head of Commercial Banking

Yes. I think that's exactly right. And we have actually gone out over the last month or so with a full or information package with all of our bankers to discuss deposit and pricing levels as part of the overall relationship, with all of our relationship managers. So, we are well on top of it.

We have had some people pull deposits, but we haven't had a problem backfilling and bringing in other deposits to basically cover any outflows.

Gerard Cassidy -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Great. Thank you for the color.

Bruce Van Saun -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

OK. Alright. I think that's it for the questions in the queue. And let me just close by thanking everybody again for dialing in today.

We appreciate your interest and your support. Have a great day. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

