Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) closed the most recent trading day at $27.26, moving -1.55% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the bank had gained 5.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 6.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Citizens Financial Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 19, 2023. On that day, Citizens Financial Group is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.1 billion, up 5.23% from the prior-year quarter.

CFG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.35 per share and revenue of $8.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.1% and +5.28%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Citizens Financial Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% lower within the past month. Citizens Financial Group is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Citizens Financial Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.09.

The Financial - Savings and Loan industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 250, putting it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

