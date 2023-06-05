Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) closed at $27.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the bank had gained 5.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Citizens Financial Group as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, down 2.63% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.11 billion, up 5.6% from the year-ago period.

CFG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $8.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10% and +5.65%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citizens Financial Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% lower within the past month. Citizens Financial Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Citizens Financial Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.77, which means Citizens Financial Group is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Savings and Loan industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)

