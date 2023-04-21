Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Citizens Financial Group said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 3, 2023 will receive the payment on May 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $29.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.06%, the lowest has been 2.07%, and the highest has been 9.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.27 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Financial Group. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFG is 0.33%, an increase of 17.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 532,670K shares. The put/call ratio of CFG is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.01% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citizens Financial Group is $43.59. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 50.01% from its latest reported closing price of $29.06.

The projected annual revenue for Citizens Financial Group is $9,170MM, an increase of 16.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kestra Advisory Services holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 0.47% over the last quarter.

FIKDX - Kempner Multi-Cap Deep Value Fund Institutional Class holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 88K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 35.56% over the last quarter.

EverSource Wealth Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 31.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 9.46% over the last quarter.

Nisa Investment Advisors holds 74K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Citizens Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $179.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities.

