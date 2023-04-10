Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Citizens Financial Group in Focus

Headquartered in Providence, Citizens Financial Group (CFG) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -26.16% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.42 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 5.78%. In comparison, the Financial - Savings and Loan industry's yield is 3.2%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.76%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.68 is up 3.7% from last year. Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 10.25%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Citizens Financial Group's current payout ratio is 35%, meaning it paid out 35% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for CFG for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $4.98 per share, with earnings expected to increase 21.46% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, CFG is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

