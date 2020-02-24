Markets
Citizens Financial Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CFG

In trading on Monday, shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.37, changing hands as low as $35.84 per share. Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CFG's low point in its 52 week range is $31.295 per share, with $41.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.88. The CFG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

