Citizens Financial Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CFG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.05, changing hands as high as $41.49 per share. Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CFG's low point in its 52 week range is $32.655 per share, with $57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.42. The CFG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
