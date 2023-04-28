Citizens Financial Group About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CFG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/2/23, Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.42, payable on 5/17/23. As a percentage of CFG's recent stock price of $30.37, this dividend works out to approximately 1.38%, so look for shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc to trade 1.38% lower — all else being equal — when CFG shares open for trading on 5/2/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CFG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CFG's low point in its 52 week range is $27.90 per share, with $44.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.41.

In Friday trading, Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.