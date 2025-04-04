Citizens Financial Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at a market cap of $18.2 billion, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) operates as a bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions in the United States.

CFG is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings on Wednesday, Apr. 16. Ahead of this event, analysts expect CFG to report a profit of $0.75 per share, up 15.4% from $0.65 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has missed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the past four quarters while meeting or beating on other two occasions. Driven by solid demand, it reported an EPS of $0.85 in the previous quarter, which exceeded the consensus estimate by 2.4%.

For FY2025, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $3.81, up 17.6% from $3.24 in fiscal 2024. Looking further, its EPS is predicted to rise 29.9% annually to $4.95 in FY2026.

Over the past year, CFG shares have surged 3.7%, slightly outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 3.6% gain butlagging behind the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 14.5% return over the same time frame.

CFG closed up more than 2% on Apr. 1 after Autonomous initiated coverage on the stock with a recommendation of “Outperform” and a price target of $50. Despite President Trump’s details of his “Liberation Day” tariff plans, which enable baseline 10% tariffs, the stock has shown robust growth and showcased its resilience in the financial services industry.

Analysts' consensus rating on CFG stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 11 "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy, and eight "Holds."

CFG’s mean price of $52.16 implies a premium of 44% from its prevailing price level.

