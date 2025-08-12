Citizens Financial Appoints Barclays CFO Aunoy Banerjee As EVP And CFO

(RTTNews) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) announced Tuesday the appointment of Aunoy Banerjee as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He will serve on the company's Executive Committee and report to Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun.

Banerjee joins Citizens from Barclays, where he currently serves as CFO of Barclays Bank PLC, leading a large, global, multifunctional team supporting multiple lines of business including U.S. Consumer, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Private Bank and Wealth Management.

Banerjee will join Citizens on October 24. As previously announced, current CFO John Woods will depart the bank on August 15. Chris Emerson, EVP and Head of Corporate Planning & Enterprise Finance, will serve as CFO during the interim period.

A 25-year financial services veteran, Banerjee will have responsibility for the Financial Planning and Analysis, Business Line Finance Groups, Controller, Investor Relations, Treasury, Tax, and Capital Management functions, as well as Property & Procurement.

Prior to Barclays, Banerjee served in a number of increasingly responsible finance and transformation roles at State Street over eight years, most recently as Head of Investments & Third Party Management and Chair of State Street India.

Banerjee also served as Chief Transformation Officer and prior to that ran Corporate FP&A and oversaw the CFO functions within its business units. He previously spent 11 years at Citi with several roles of increasing importance, including Business Unit CFO for Capital Markets and Securities Services, Finance Head of CCAR and Head of Corporate Forecasting and Planning.

He began his professional career at General Electric as part of its Finance Management Leadership Program.

