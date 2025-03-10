CITIZENS Earnings Preview: Recent $CIA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CITIZENS ($CIA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $65,880,280 and earnings of $0.10 per share.

CITIZENS Insider Trading Activity

CITIZENS insiders have traded $CIA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON STENBERG (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 12,029 shares for an estimated $35,966 and 0 sales.

CITIZENS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of CITIZENS stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

