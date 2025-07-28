Citizens Community Q2 Earnings Fall, Board Approves 5% Stock Buyback

(RTTNews) - Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) reported a decrease in second-quarter profit compared to last year. The company said its Board approved a 5% stock buyback, allowing up to 499,000 shares to be repurchased to boost shareholder value.

The company posted earnings of $3.27 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to $3.68 million, or $0.35 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Revenues for the period rose to $22.50 million from $22.46 million last year.

Non-interest income were $2.8 million, up from $2.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Currently, shares of Citizens Community are at $15.03, up $0.26 points or 1.76 percent.

