CZWI

Citizens Community Q2 Earnings Fall, Board Approves 5% Stock Buyback

July 28, 2025 — 12:13 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) reported a decrease in second-quarter profit compared to last year. The company said its Board approved a 5% stock buyback, allowing up to 499,000 shares to be repurchased to boost shareholder value.

Earnings dropped to $3.27 million from $3.68 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenues for the period rose to $22.50 million from $22.46 million last year.

Non-interest income were $2.8 million, up from $2.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Currently, shares of Citizens Community are at $15.03, up $0.26 points or 1.76 percent.

