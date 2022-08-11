Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) shareholders have earned a 8.2% CAGR over the last three years

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But in any diversified portfolio of stocks, you'll see some that fall short of the average. For example, the Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) share price return of 20% over three years lags the market return in the same period. Disappointingly, the share price is down 5.9% in the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Citizens Community Bancorp was able to grow its EPS at 35% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 6% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 6.90 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:CZWI Earnings Per Share Growth August 11th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Citizens Community Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Citizens Community Bancorp the TSR over the last 3 years was 27%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Citizens Community Bancorp shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 4.3% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 10%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.5%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Citizens Community Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Citizens Community Bancorp (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Citizens Community Bancorp is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

