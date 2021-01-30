Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) just kicked off its latest third-quarter results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.1% to hit US$17m. Citizens Community Bancorp also reported a statutory profit of US$0.31, which was an impressive 48% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:CZWI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Citizens Community Bancorp's three analysts is for revenues of US$61.7m in 2021, which would reflect a notable 8.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to sink 11% to US$0.98 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$62.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.06 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$11.17, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Citizens Community Bancorp, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$11.50 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Citizens Community Bancorp is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Citizens Community Bancorp's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 8.2% increase next year well below the historical 23%p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.5% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Citizens Community Bancorp's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$11.17, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Citizens Community Bancorp. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Citizens Community Bancorp (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.