Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CZWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.52% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CZWI was $11.09, representing a -9.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.32 and a 110.84% increase over the 52 week low of $5.26.

CZWI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). CZWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.14. Zacks Investment Research reports CZWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.31%, compared to an industry average of 12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CZWI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

