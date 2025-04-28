Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.2 Million

Citizens Community Bancorp reported Q1 2025 earnings of $3.2 million, with operating results reflecting various income and expense changes.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. reported an earnings increase to $3.2 million or $0.32 per diluted share for Q1 2025, up from $2.7 million or $0.27 per share in the previous quarter but down from $4.1 million or $0.39 per share in Q1 2024. Key highlights included a slight decrease in net interest income to $11.6 million and a net interest margin increase of 2.85%. Non-interest income grew by $0.6 million, driven by a higher gain on loan sales and equity securities, while non-interest expenses dropped by $0.3 million primarily due to lower compensation and related benefits. Deposits increased by $35.5 million to $1.524 billion, reflecting seasonal municipal deposits growth. Overall, the bank's balance sheet showed improved capital and liquidity positions, with an efficient ratio of 73% and a tangible book value per share of $14.79. CEO Stephen Bianchi expressed optimism regarding future loan growth and net interest margin expansion.

Quarterly earnings of $3.2 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.32 represent an increase from the previous quarter's earnings of $2.7 million and $0.27 per share.

Book value per share improved to $18.02, an increase from $17.94 in the previous quarter and a significant rise from $16.61 a year ago.

Non-interest income increased by $0.6 million to $2.6 million, driven by higher gains on sale of loans and equity securities.

The efficiency ratio improved to 73% compared to 76% in the previous quarter, indicating better operational efficiency.

Net interest income decreased by $0.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and by $0.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2024, indicating potential challenges in revenue generation.

Nonperforming assets increased by $0.3 million during the quarter to $14.5 million, compared to the previous quarter, raising concerns about asset quality.

Special mention loans increased significantly by $6.5 million to $15.0 million, indicating potential future credit quality issues with certain borrowers.

What were Citizens Community Bancorp's earnings for Q1 2025?

Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $3.2 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.32 for Q1 2025.

How did net interest income change in Q1 2025?

Net interest income decreased by $0.1 million to $11.6 million in Q1 2025 due to two fewer days in the quarter.

What is the current tangible book value per share?

The tangible book value per share at March 31, 2025, was $14.79, an increase from $14.69 at December 31, 2024.

How did non-interest income perform in Q1 2025?

Non-interest income increased by $0.6 million to $2.6 million in Q1 2025, driven by higher gains on loan sales and equity securities.

What is the company's stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets?

The stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets was 10.12% at March 31, 2025, compared to 10.24% at December 31, 2024.

Full Release



EAU CLAIRE, Wis., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI),



the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank” or “CCFBank”), today reported earnings of $3.2 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.32 for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $2.7 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.27 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, and $4.1 million and $0.39 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, respectively.





The Company’s first quarter 2025 operating results reflected the following changes from the fourth quarter of 2024: (1) decrease in net interest income of $0.1 million as two fewer days in the quarter were largely offset by an increase in the net interest margin of 6 basis points; (2) a smaller negative provision for credit losses of $0.3 million compared to $0.5 million in the fourth quarter; (3) higher non-interest income of $0.6 million primarily due to $0.5 million higher gain on sale of loans and $0.3 million higher net gains on sale of equity securities in the first quarter of 2025; and (4) lower non-interest expense primarily due to lower compensation and related benefits of $0.2 million and lower losses on repossessed assets of $0.2 million.





Book value per share improved to $18.02 at March 31, 2025, compared to $17.94 at December 31, 2024, and $16.61 at March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)



1



was $14.79 at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.69 at December 31, 2024, and a 10.1% increase from $13.43 at March 31, 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, tangible book value was positively impacted by (1) net income, (2) the impact of lower long-term interest rates which decreased the net unrealized loss on the available for sale securities portfolio, and (3) amortization of intangibles which were largely offset by the payment of the annual $0.36 per share dividend. Stockholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets was 10.12% at March 31, 2025, compared to 10.24% at December 31, 2024. Tangible common equity (“TCE”) as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)



1



decreased modestly to 8.45% at March 31, 2025, compared to 8.54% at December 31, 2024, largely due to the payment of the dividend.





“I am pleased with results in a quarter that is seasonally the slowest for us because of winter. The balance sheet is well positioned for the remainder of 2025 with strong capital and liquidity positions, strong ACL reserves and credit metrics in our historical range. Our TCE at 8.5% provides a cushion for uncertainty like we have seen thus far in 2025 and for share repurchases. Our liquidity position, including the loan to deposit ratio below 90% is expected to support quality, well priced loan growth in the low to mid-single digit percentages with strategic, relationship borrowers. Our markets remain stable with unemployment below national averages and tariff exposure appears to be indirect should this risk persist. We believe loan repricing and originations will benefit our net-interest margin expansion, especially in the second half of 2025, and throughout 2026, as well as will the impact of deposit repricing,” stated Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.







March 31, 2025, Highlights:









Quarterly earnings were $3.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase compared to earnings of $2.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and a decrease from $4.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.











Quarterly earnings were $3.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase compared to earnings of $2.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and a decrease from $4.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Net interest income decreased $0.1 million to $11.6 million for the current quarter ended March 31, 2025, from $11.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and from $11.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in net interest income from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to two fewer days in the quarter which was mostly offset by an increase in net interest margin of six basis points.











Net interest income decreased $0.1 million to $11.6 million for the current quarter ended March 31, 2025, from $11.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and from $11.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in net interest income from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to two fewer days in the quarter which was mostly offset by an increase in net interest margin of six basis points.



The net interest margin increased to 2.85%, primarily due to lower deposit costs. The net interest margin increase in the first quarter of 2025 was negatively impacted by three basis points from lower deferred fee accretion compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 due to lower payoffs in the first quarter of 2025.











The net interest margin increased to 2.85%, primarily due to lower deposit costs. The net interest margin increase in the first quarter of 2025 was negatively impacted by three basis points from lower deferred fee accretion compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 due to lower payoffs in the first quarter of 2025.



Negative provision for credit losses of $0.25 million, $0.45 million, and $0.80 million were recorded during the quarters ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. The first quarter’s negative provision was due to decreases in on-balance sheet allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) of $0.35 million partially offset by a $0.10 million increase in off-balance sheet ACL due to an increase in unfunded loan commitments.











Negative provision for credit losses of $0.25 million, $0.45 million, and $0.80 million were recorded during the quarters ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. The first quarter’s negative provision was due to decreases in on-balance sheet allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) of $0.35 million partially offset by a $0.10 million increase in off-balance sheet ACL due to an increase in unfunded loan commitments.



Non-interest income increased by $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $2.6 million from $2.0 million the prior quarter due to $0.5 million of higher gain on sale of loans, $0.3 million of higher net gains on equity securities partially offset by lower loan fees and service charges of $0.2 million due to lower customer activity. Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $0.7 million lower than first quarter 2024 primarily due to lower gain on sale of loans and net realized gains on debt securities.











Non-interest income increased by $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $2.6 million from $2.0 million the prior quarter due to $0.5 million of higher gain on sale of loans, $0.3 million of higher net gains on equity securities partially offset by lower loan fees and service charges of $0.2 million due to lower customer activity. Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $0.7 million lower than first quarter 2024 primarily due to lower gain on sale of loans and net realized gains on debt securities.



Non-interest expense decreased $0.3 million to $10.5 million from $10.8 million for both the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024. The $0.3 million decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter was largely due to lower compensation due to lower incentive costs and lower losses on repossessed assets, partially offset by higher other expense. The $0.3 million decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was due to a $0.4 million decrease in other expenses resulting from lower SBA recourse reserve expense.











Non-interest expense decreased $0.3 million to $10.5 million from $10.8 million for both the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024. The $0.3 million decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter was largely due to lower compensation due to lower incentive costs and lower losses on repossessed assets, partially offset by higher other expense. The $0.3 million decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was due to a $0.4 million decrease in other expenses resulting from lower SBA recourse reserve expense.



Loans receivable decreased $16.3 million during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, to $1.353 billion compared to the prior quarter end, largely due to the seasonal impact of lower activity.











Loans receivable decreased $16.3 million during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, to $1.353 billion compared to the prior quarter end, largely due to the seasonal impact of lower activity.



Total deposits increased $35.5 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, to $1.524 billion. Total deposit growth reflected the seasonal growth in municipal deposits of $20.8 million, which typically decreases in the middle two quarters before increasing in the fourth quarter. Growth in retail and commercial areas was partially offset by the reduction of $6.3 million in wholesale deposits due to reduction in brokered deposits.











Total deposits increased $35.5 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, to $1.524 billion. Total deposit growth reflected the seasonal growth in municipal deposits of $20.8 million, which typically decreases in the middle two quarters before increasing in the fourth quarter. Growth in retail and commercial areas was partially offset by the reduction of $6.3 million in wholesale deposits due to reduction in brokered deposits.



The last remaining Federal Home Loan Bank advance was repaid in the quarter, resulting in no advances at March 31, 2025, down from $5.0 million at December 31, 2024, and $39.5 million one year earlier.











The last remaining Federal Home Loan Bank advance was repaid in the quarter, resulting in no advances at March 31, 2025, down from $5.0 million at December 31, 2024, and $39.5 million one year earlier.



The effective tax rate was 19.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 19.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 21.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.











The effective tax rate was 19.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 19.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 21.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Nonperforming assets increased $0.3 million during the quarter to $14.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.2 million at December 31, 2024.











Nonperforming assets increased $0.3 million during the quarter to $14.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.2 million at December 31, 2024.



Special mention loans increased $6.5 million to $15.0 million at March 31, 2025, from $8.5 million in the previous quarter. The increase was largely due to one C&I relationship that showed weaker cash flow than expected.











Special mention loans increased $6.5 million to $15.0 million at March 31, 2025, from $8.5 million in the previous quarter. The increase was largely due to one C&I relationship that showed weaker cash flow than expected.



The efficiency ratio was 73% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 76% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.













Balance Sheet and Asset Quality







Total assets increased by $31.4 million during the quarter to $1.780 billion at March 31, 2025.





Cash increased $50.0 million due to the growth in deposits and loan shrinkage growing our balances at the Federal Reserve.





Securities available for sale (“AFS”) decreased $3.2 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, to $139.6 million from $142.9 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was due to principal repayments of $2.6 million, and a corporate debt security maturity of $2.5 million, partially offset by lower pre-tax unrealized losses of $1.9 million.





Securities held to maturity (“HTM”) decreased $1.2 million to $84.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, from $85.5 million at December 31, 2024, due to principal repayments.





The on-balance sheet liquidity ratio, which is defined as the fair market value of AFS and HTM securities that are not pledged and cash on deposit with other financial institutions, was 14.38% of total assets at March 31, 2025, compared to 11.75% at December 31, 2024. On-balance sheet liquidity collateralized new borrowing capacity and uncommitted federal funds borrowing availability was $852 million, or 314%, of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits at March 31, 2025, and $725 million, or 273%, at December 31, 2024.





Loans receivable decreased $16.3 million during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, to $1.353 billion compared to the prior quarter end, largely due to the seasonal impact of lower origination and funding activity.





The office loan portfolio consisting of seventy-two loans totaled $28 million at March 31, 2025, compared to seventy-one loans totaling $28 million at December 31, 2024. Criticized loans in the office loan portfolio for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, totaled $0.5 million, the same amount at December 31, 2024, and there have been no charge-offs in the trailing twelve months.





The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased by $0.34 million to $20.2 million at March 31, 2025, representing 1.49% of total loans receivable compared to 1.50% of total loans receivable at December 31, 2024. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Bank recorded a negative provision of $0.25 million which included a negative provision on ACL for loans of $0.35 million, partially offset by a provision of $0.10 million on ACL for unfunded commitments due to an increase in unfunded commitments. 30-89 day loan delinquencies decreased to 0.15% of total loans at March 31, 2025, compared to a 0.33% delinquency ratio at December 31, 2024. The Bank had $0.007 million of net recoveries in the first quarter.







Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) - Loans Percentage







(in thousands, except ratios)













March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









Loans, end of period





$





1,352,728













$





1,368,981













$





1,424,828













$





1,428,588













Allowance for credit losses - Loans





$





20,205













$





20,549













$





21,000













$





21,178













ACL - Loans as a percentage of loans, end of period









1.49





%













1.50





%













1.47





%













1.48





%









In addition to the ACL - Loans, the Company has established an ACL - Unfunded Commitments of $0.435 million at March 31, 2025, $0.334 million at December 31, 2024, and $0.975 million at March 31, 2024, classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets.







Allowance for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments:







(in thousands)

















March 31, 2025





and Three Months





Ended









December 31, 2024





and Three Months





Ended









March 31, 2024





and Three Months





Ended









ACL - Unfunded commitments - beginning of period









$





334









$





460













$





1,250













(Reductions) additions to ACL - Unfunded commitments via provision for credit losses charged to operations













101













(126





)













(275





)









ACL - Unfunded commitments - end of period









$





435









$





334













$





975

































































Special mention loans increased by $6.5 million to $15.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $8.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was largely due to one C&I relationship as noted earlier.





Substandard loans increased by $0.7 million to $19.6 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $18.9 million at December 31, 2024.





Nonperforming assets increased modestly by $0.3 million to $14.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.2 million at December 31, 2024.













(in thousands)













March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024









Special mention loan balances





$





14,990









$





8,480









$





11,047









$





8,848









$





13,737









Substandard loan balances









19,591













18,891













21,202













14,420













14,733









Criticized loans, end of period





$





34,581









$





27,371









$





32,249









$





23,268









$





28,470











































































Deposit Portfolio Composition







(in thousands)













March 31,





2025









December 31,





2024









September 30,





2024









June 30,





2024









March 31,





2024









Consumer deposits





$





861,746









$





852,083









$





844,808









$





822,665









$





827,290









Commercial deposits









423,654













412,355













406,095













395,148













400,910









Public deposits









211,261













190,460













176,844













187,698













202,175









Wholesale deposits









26,993













33,250













92,920













114,033













97,114









Total deposits





$





1,523,654









$





1,488,148









$





1,520,667









$





1,519,544









$





1,527,489









































































At March 31, 2025, the deposit portfolio composition was 56% consumer, 28% commercial, 14% public, and 2% wholesale deposits compared to 57% consumer, 28% commercial, 13% public, and 2% wholesale deposits at December 31, 2024.







Deposit Composition By Type







(in thousands)













March 31,





2025









December 31,





2024









September 30,





2024









June 30,





2024









March 31,





2024









Non-interest-bearing demand deposits





$





253,343









$





252,656









$





256,840









$





255,703









$





248,537









Interest-bearing demand deposits









386,302













355,750













346,971













353,477













361,278









Savings accounts









167,614













159,821













169,096













170,946













177,595









Money market accounts









370,741













369,534













366,067













370,164













387,879









Certificate accounts









345,654













350,387













381,693













369,254













352,200









Total deposits





$





1,523,654









$





1,488,148









$





1,520,667









$





1,519,544













1,527,489









































































Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were $271.7 million, or 18% of total deposits, at March 31, 2025, and $265.4 million, or 18% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024. Uninsured deposits alone at March 31, 2025, were $444.4 million, or 29% of total deposits, and $428.0 million, or 29% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.





The last remaining Federal Home Loan Bank advance was repaid in the quarter, resulting in no advances at March 31, 2025, down from $5.0 million at December 31, 2024, and $39.5 million one year earlier.





No common stock was repurchased in the first quarter of 2025. There are 238 thousand shares remaining available to repurchase under the July 2024 Board of Director repurchase authorization.







Review of Operations







Net interest income decreased $0.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, to $11.6 million from $11.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and decreased $0.3 million from $11.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to two fewer days of interest income or approximately $0.2 million, the impact of smaller average assets of $0.2 million, offset by an increase in net interest margin of six basis points or $0.3 million. The net interest margin increase was negatively impacted by 3 basis points due to lower deferred fee accretion compared to the fourth quarter resulting from lower loan payoffs.







Net interest income and net interest margin analysis:







(in thousands, except yields and rates)













Three months ended













March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024













Net





Interest





Income









Net





Interest





Margin









Net





Interest





Income









Net





Interest





Margin









Net





Interest





Income









Net





Interest





Margin









Net





Interest





Income









Net





Interest





Margin









Net





Interest





Income









Net





Interest





Margin









As reported





$





11,594













2.85





%









$





11,708













2.79





%









$





11,285













2.63





%









$





11,576













2.72





%









$





11,905













2.77





%









Less accretion for PCD loans









(36





)









(0.01)%













(42





)









(0.01)%













(45





)









(0.01)%













(62





)









(0.01)%













(75





)









(0.02)%









Less scheduled accretion interest









(33





)









(0.01)%













(33





)









(0.01)%













(33





)









(0.01)%













(32





)









(0.01)%













(33





)









(0.01)%









Without loan purchase accretion





$





11,525













2.83





%









$





11,633













2.77





%









$





11,207













2.61





%









$





11,482













2.70





%









$





11,797













2.74





%









The table below shows the impact of certificate, loan and securities contractual fixed rate maturing and repricing.







Portfolio Contractual Repricing:







(in millions, except yields)













Q2 2025









Q3 2025









Q4 2025









Q1 2026









Q2 2026









Q3 2026









Q4 2026









FY 2027











Maturing Certificate Accounts:







































































Contractual Balance





$





174













$





101













$





28













$





23













$





8













$





—













$





—













$





8













Contractual Interest Rate









4.59





%













3.98





%













3.72





%













3.66





%













3.47





%













—





%













—





%













4.01





%











Maturing or Repricing Loans:







































































Contractual Balance





$





52













$





18













$





55













$





45













$





51













$





120













$





98













$





243













Contractual Interest Rate









6.62





%













6.14





%













4.64





%













4.53





%













4.18





%













3.61





%













3.72





%













4.66





%











Maturing or Repricing Securities:







































































Contractual Balance





$





5













$





3













$





4













$





2













$





7













$





7













$





3













$





6













Contractual Interest Rate









5.64





%













4.07





%













4.31





%













3.72





%













3.57





%













3.44





%













3.27





%













4.47





%













































































































































Non-interest income increased by $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, to $2.6 million from $2.0 million the prior quarter due to $0.5 million of higher gain on sale of loans and $0.3 million of higher net gains on equity securities. Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $0.7 million lower than first quarter 2024 primarily due to lower gain on sale of loans and net realized gains on debt securities.





Non-interest expense decreased $0.3 million to $10.5 million from $10.8 million for both the previous quarter and the quarter one year earlier. The $0.3 million decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter was largely due to lower compensation due to lower incentive costs and lower losses on repossessed assets. The $0.3 million decrease from the first quarter of 2024 was largely due to a $0.4 million decrease in other expense due to lower SBA recourse reserve expense.





Provision for income taxes increased to $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, from $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, largely due to higher pre-tax income. The effective tax rate was 19.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, 19.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 21.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





These financial results are preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed in May 2025.







About the Company







Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 21 branch locations. Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, ag operators and consumers, including residential mortgage loans.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this release are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimates,” “intend,” “may,” “on pace,” “preliminary,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the operations and business environment of the Company and the Bank. These uncertainties include: conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally; the impact of inflation on our business and our customers; geopolitical tensions, including current or anticipated impact of military conflicts; higher lending risks associated with our commercial and agricultural banking activities; future pandemics (including new variants of COVID-19); cybersecurity risks; adverse impacts on the regional banking industry and the business environment in which it operates; interest rate risk; lending risk; changes in the fair value or ratings downgrades of our securities; the sufficiency of allowance for credit losses; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions; disintermediation risk; our ability to maintain our reputation; our ability to maintain or increase our market share; our ability to realize the benefits of net deferred tax assets; our ability to obtain needed liquidity; our ability to raise capital needed to fund growth or meet regulatory requirements; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to keep pace with technological change; prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the possibility that our internal controls and procedures could fail or be circumvented; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition growth strategy; risks posed by acquisitions and other expansion opportunities, including difficulties and delays in integrating the acquired business operations or fully realizing the cost savings and other benefits; restrictions on our ability to pay dividends; the potential volatility of our stock price; accounting standards for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or significant litigation, adversely affecting the Company or Bank; public company reporting obligations; changes in federal or state tax laws; and changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and their impact on financial performance. Stockholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and other risks that may affect the Company’s performance are discussed further in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 13, 2025 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.







1





Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as net income as adjusted, net income as adjusted per share, tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity, which management believes may be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position and comparing results over different periods.





Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of certain expenses such as branch closure costs and related severance pay, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees, and the gain on sale of branch deposits and fixed assets. Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of goodwill and intangible assets on our financial position. Management believes these measures are useful in assessing the strength of our financial position.





Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks and financial institutions.





Contact: Steve Bianchi, CEO





(715)-836-9994





(CZWI-ER)











CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.









Consolidated Balance Sheets







(in thousands, except share data)





















March 31, 2025





(unaudited)









December 31, 2024





(audited)









September 30, 2024





(unaudited)









March 31, 2024





(unaudited)











Assets







































Cash and cash equivalents





$





100,199













$





50,172













$





36,632













$





28,638













Securities available for sale “AFS”









139,642

















142,851

















149,432

















151,672













Securities held to maturity “HTM”









84,301

















85,504

















87,033

















89,942













Equity investments









5,462

















4,702

















5,096

















3,281













Other investments









12,496

















12,500

















12,311

















13,022













Loans receivable









1,352,728

















1,368,981

















1,424,828

















1,450,159













Allowance for credit losses









(20,205





)













(20,549





)













(21,000





)













(22,436





)









Loans receivable, net









1,332,523

















1,348,432

















1,403,828

















1,427,723













Loans held for sale









3,296

















1,329

















697

















—













Mortgage servicing rights, net









3,583

















3,663

















3,696

















3,774













Office properties and equipment, net









16,649

















17,075

















17,365

















18,026













Accrued interest receivable









5,926

















5,653

















6,235

















6,324













Intangible assets









800

















979

















1,158

















1,515













Goodwill









31,498

















31,498

















31,498

















31,498













Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net









876

















915

















1,572

















1,845













Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)









26,296

















26,102

















25,901

















25,836













Other assets









16,416

















17,144

















16,683

















16,219













TOTAL ASSETS





$





1,779,963













$





1,748,519













$





1,799,137













$





1,819,315















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity







































Liabilities:





































Deposits





$





1,523,654













$





1,488,148













$





1,520,667













$





1,527,489













Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances









—

















5,000

















21,000

















39,500













Other borrowings









61,664

















61,606

















61,548

















67,523













Other liabilities









14,594

















14,681

















15,773

















11,982













Total liabilities









1,599,912

















1,569,435

















1,618,988

















1,646,494













Stockholders’ Equity:





































Common stock— $0.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000; 9,989,536, 9,981,996, 10,074,136, and 10,406,880 shares issued and outstanding, respectively









100

















100

















101

















104













Additional paid-in capital









114,477

















114,564

















115,455

















118,916













Retained earnings









80,439

















80,840

















78,438

















71,831













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(14,965





)













(16,420





)













(13,845





)













(18,030





)









Total stockholders’ equity









180,051

















179,084

















180,149

















172,821













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





$





1,779,963













$





1,748,519













$





1,799,137













$





1,819,315

















































































Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.











CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.









Consolidated Statements of Operations







(in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025





(unaudited)









December 31, 2024





(unaudited)









March 31, 2024





(unaudited)









Interest and dividend income:





























Interest and fees on loans





$





18,602













$





19,534













$





20,168













Interest on investments









2,501

















2,427

















2,511













Total interest and dividend income









21,103

















21,961

















22,679













Interest expense:





























Interest on deposits









8,597

















9,273

















9,209













Interest on FHLB borrowed funds









11

















65

















512













Interest on other borrowed funds









901

















915

















1,053













Total interest expense









9,509

















10,253

















10,774













Net interest income before provision for credit losses









11,594

















11,708

















11,905













(Negative) provision for credit losses









(250





)













(450





)













(800





)









Net interest income after provision for credit losses









11,844

















12,158

















12,705













Non-interest income:





























Service charges on deposit accounts









423

















450

















471













Interchange income









518

















550

















541













Loan servicing income









559

















520

















582













Gain on sale of loans









720

















218

















1,020













Loan fees and service charges









120

















292

















230













Net realized gains on debt securities









—

















—

















—













Net gains (losses) on equity securities









10

















(287





)













167













Other









243

















266

















253













Total non-interest income









2,593

















2,009

















3,264













Non-interest expense:





























Compensation and related benefits









5,597

















5,840

















5,483













Occupancy









1,287

















1,217

















1,367













Data processing









1,719

















1,743

















1,597













Amortization of intangible assets









179

















179

















179













Mortgage servicing rights expense, net









140

















107

















148













Advertising, marketing and public relations









167

















218

















164













FDIC premium assessment









198

















192

















205













Professional services









508

















514

















566













Losses on repossessed assets, net









4

















247

















—













Other









664

















552

















1,068













Total non-interest expense









10,463

















10,809

















10,777













Income before provision for income taxes









3,974

















3,358

















5,192













Provision for income taxes









777

















656

















1,104













Net income attributable to common stockholders





$





3,197













$





2,702













$





4,088













Per share information:





























Basic earnings





$





0.32













$





0.27













$





0.39













Diluted earnings





$





0.32













$





0.27













$





0.39













Cash dividends paid





$





0.36













$





—













$





0.32













Book value per share at end of period





$





18.02













$





17.94













$





16.61













Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP)





$





14.79













$





14.69













$





13.43















Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)







(in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended













March 31,





2025









December 31,





2024









March 31,





2024





































GAAP pretax income





$





3,974









$





3,358









$





5,192









Branch closure costs (1)









—













—













—









Pretax income as adjusted (2)





$





3,974









$





3,358









$





5,192









Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted (3)









777













656













1,104









Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP) (2)





$





3,197









$





2,702









$





4,088









GAAP diluted earnings per share, net of tax





$





0.32









$





0.27









$





0.39









Branch closure costs, net of tax









—













—













—









Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, net of tax (non-GAAP)





$





0.32









$





0.27









$





0.39





































Average diluted shares outstanding









10,000,818













10,033,957













10,443,267









(1) Branch closure costs include severance pay recorded in compensation and benefits and depreciation and right of use lease asset accelerated expense included in other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations.





(2) Pretax income as adjusted and net income as adjusted are non-GAAP measures that management believes enhances the market’s ability to assess the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.





(3) Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted is calculated at our effective tax rate for each respective period presented.







Loan Composition







(in thousands)













March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024











Total Loans:







































Commercial/Agricultural real estate:





































Commercial real estate





$





709,975













$





709,018













$





730,459













$





729,236













Agricultural real estate









71,071

















73,130

















76,043

















78,248













Multi-family real estate









237,872

















220,805

















239,191

















234,758













Construction and land development









58,461

















78,489

















87,875

















87,898













C&I/Agricultural operating:





































Commercial and industrial









109,620

















115,657

















119,619

















127,386













Agricultural operating









29,310

















31,000

















27,550

















27,409













Residential mortgage:





































Residential mortgage









129,070

















132,341

















134,944

















133,503













Purchased HELOC loans









2,560

















2,956

















2,932

















2,915













Consumer installment:





































Originated indirect paper









3,434

















3,970

















4,405

















5,110













Other consumer









4,679

















5,012

















5,438

















5,860













Gross loans





$





1,356,052













$





1,372,378













$





1,428,456













$





1,432,323













Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process









(2,542





)













(2,547





)













(2,703





)













(2,733





)









Unamortized discount on acquired loans









(782





)













(850





)













(925





)













(1,002





)









Total loans receivable





$





1,352,728













$





1,368,981













$





1,424,828













$





1,428,588



















































































Nonperforming Assets







Loan Balances at Amortized Cost





(in thousands, except ratios)













March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









Nonperforming assets:





































Nonaccrual loans





































Commercial real estate





$





4,948













$





4,594













$





4,778













$





5,350













Agricultural real estate









5,934

















6,222

















6,193

















382













Construction and land development









—

















103

















106

















—













Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)









701

















597

















1,956

















422













Agricultural operating









725

















793

















901

















1,017













Residential mortgage









782

















858

















1,088

















1,145













Consumer installment









1

















1

















20

















36













Total nonaccrual loans





$





13,091













$





13,168













$





15,042













$





8,352













Accruing loans past due 90 days or more









568

















186

















530

















256













Total nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) at amortized cost









13,659

















13,354

















15,572

















8,608













Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net









876

















915

















1,572

















1,662













Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”)





$





14,535













$





14,269













$





17,144













$





10,270













Loans, end of period





$





1,352,728













$





1,368,981













$





1,424,828













$





1,428,588













Total assets, end of period





$





1,779,963













$





1,748,519













$





1,799,137













$





1,802,307













Ratios:





































NPLs to total loans









1.01





%













0.98





%













1.09





%













0.60





%









NPAs to total assets









0.82





%













0.82





%













0.95





%













0.57





%











Average Balances, Interest Yields and Rates







(in thousands, except yields and rates)

















Three Months Ended





March 31, 2025









Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024









Three Months Ended





March 31, 2024

















Average





Balance









Interest





Income/





Expense









Average





Yield/





Rate









Average





Balance









Interest





Income/





Expense









Average





Yield/





Rate









Average





Balance









Interest





Income/





Expense









Average





Yield/





Rate











Average interest earning assets:



















































































Cash and cash equivalents









$





47,835









$





524









4.44





%









$





26,197









$





327









4.97





%









$





13,071









$





191









5.88





%









Loans receivable













1,363,352













18,602









5.53





%













1,396,854













19,534









5.56





%













1,456,586













20,168









5.57





%









Investment securities













228,514













1,808









3.21





%













235,268













1,940









3.28





%













243,991













2,060









3.40





%









Other investments













12,498













169









5.48





%













12,318













160









5.17





%













13,350













260









7.83





%









Total interest earning assets









$





1,652,199









$





21,103









5.18





%









$





1,670,637









$





21,961









5.23





%









$





1,726,998









$





22,679









5.28





%











Average interest-bearing liabilities:



















































































Savings accounts









$





167,001









$





407









0.99





%









$





162,501









$





383









0.94





%









$





176,838









$





421









0.96





%









Demand deposits













382,355













2,033









2.16





%













346,411













1,891









2.17





%













353,995













2,017









2.29





%









Money market accounts













365,528













2,535









2.81





%













351,566













2,720









3.08





%













377,475













2,920









3.11





%









CD’s













343,751













3,622









4.27





%













374,087













4,279









4.55





%













360,177













3,851









4.30





%









Total deposits









$





1,258,635









$





8,597









2.77





%









$





1,234,565









$





9,273









2.99





%









$





1,268,485









$





9,209









2.92





%









FHLB advances and other borrowings













64,635













912









5.72





%













72,431













980









5.38





%













124,701













1,565









5.05





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









$





1,323,270









$





9,509









2.91





%









$





1,306,996









$





10,253









3.12





%









$





1,393,186









$





10,774









3.11





%









Net interest income

















$





11,594

























$





11,708

























$





11,905

















Interest rate spread

























2.27





%

























2.11





%

























2.17





%









Net interest margin

























2.85





%

























2.79





%

























2.77





%









Average interest earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

























1.25





























1.28





























1.24











































































































Wholesale Deposits







(in thousands)













Quarter Ended













March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024









Brokered certificate accounts





$





5,489









$





14,123









$





48,578









$





54,123









$





43,507









Brokered money market accounts









5,053













5,002













18,076













42,673













40,429









Third party originated reciprocal deposits









16,451













14,125













26,266













17,237













13,178









Total





$





26,993









$





33,250









$





92,920









$





114,033









$





97,114











































































Key Financial Metric Ratios:















Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024









Ratios based on net income:





























Return on average assets (annualized)





0.74





%









0.61





%









0.90





%









Return on average equity (annualized)





7.26





%









6.00





%









9.57





%









Return on average tangible common equity



4



(annualized)





9.28





%









7.72





%









12.26





%









Efficiency ratio





73





%









76





%









71





%









Net interest margin with loan purchase accretion





2.85





%









2.79





%









2.77





%









Net interest margin without loan purchase accretion





2.83





%









2.77





%









2.74





%









Ratios based on net income as adjusted (non-GAAP)





























Return on average assets as adjusted



2



(annualized)





0.74





%









0.61





%









0.90





%









Return on average equity as adjusted



3



(annualized)





7.26





%









6.00





%









9.57





%



















































Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets







(in thousands, except ratios)













Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024





























GAAP earnings after income taxes





$





3,197













$





2,702













$





4,088













Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1)





$





3,197













$





2,702













$





4,088













Average assets





$





1,763,191













$





1,771,351













$





1,834,152













Return on average assets (annualized)









0.74





%













0.61





%













0.90





%









Return on average assets as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized)









0.74





%













0.61





%













0.90





%





























































(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)







Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity







(in thousands, except ratios)













Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024









GAAP earnings after income taxes





$





3,197













$





2,702













$





4,088













Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1)





$





3,197













$





2,702













$





4,088













Average equity





$





178,470













$





179,242













$





171,794













Return on average equity (annualized)









7.26





%













6.00





%













9.57





%









Return on average equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized)









7.26





%













6.00





%













9.57





%





























































(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)







Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)







(in thousands, except ratios)













Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024









Total stockholders’ equity





$





180,051













$





179,084













$





172,821













Less: Goodwill









(31,498





)













(31,498





)













(31,498





)









Less: Intangible assets









(800





)













(979





)













(1,515





)









Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)





$





147,753













$





146,607













$





139,808













Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)





$





146,083













$





146,676













$





138,692













GAAP earnings after income taxes









3,197

















2,702

















4,088













Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax









144

















144

















141













Tangible net income





$





3,341













$





2,846













$





4,229













Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)









9.28





%













7.72





%













12.26





%































































Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio







(in thousands, except ratios)













Three Months Ended













March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









March 31, 2024









Non-interest expense (GAAP)





$





10,463













$





10,809













$





10,777













Less amortization of intangibles









(179





)













(179





)













(179





)









Efficiency ratio numerator (GAAP)





$





10,284













$





10,630













$





10,598









































Non-interest income





$





2,593













$





2,009













$





3,264













Add back net losses on debt and equity securities









—

















(287





)













—













Subtract net gains on debt and equity securities









10

















—

















167













Net interest income









11,594

















11,708

















11,905













Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP)





$





14,177













$





14,004













$





15,002













Efficiency ratio (GAAP)









73





%













76





%













71





%































































Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)







(in thousands, except per share data)











Tangible book value per share at end of period







March 31,





2025









December 31,





2024









September 30,





2024









June 30,





2024









March 31,





2024









Total stockholders’ equity





$





180,051













$





179,084













$





180,149













$





176,045













$





172,821













Less: Goodwill









(31,498





)













(31,498





)













(31,498





)













(31,498





)













(31,498





)









Less: Intangible assets









(800





)













(979





)













(1,158





)













(1,336





)













(1,515





)









Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)





$





147,753













$





146,607













$





147,493













$





143,211













$





139,808













Ending common shares outstanding









9,989,536

















9,981,996

















10,074,136

















10,297,341

















10,406,880













Book value per share





$





18.02













$





17.94













$





17.88













$





17.10













$





16.61













Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)





$





14.79













$





14.69













$





14.64













$





13.91













$





13.43



































































































Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)







(in thousands, except ratios)











Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets at end of period







March 31,





2025









December 31,





2024









September 30,





2024









June 30,





2024









March 31,





2024









Total stockholders’ equity





$





180,051













$





179,084













$





180,149













$





176,045













$





172,821













Less: Goodwill









(31,498





)









$





(31,498





)









$





(31,498





)









$





(31,498





)













(31,498





)









Less: Intangible assets









(800





)









$





(979





)









$





(1,158





)









$





(1,336





)













(1,515





)









Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)





$





147,753













$





146,607













$





147,493













$





143,211













$





139,808













Total Assets





$





1,779,963













$





1,748,519













$





1,799,137













$





1,802,307













$





1,819,315













Less: Goodwill









(31,498





)













(31,498





)













(31,498





)













(31,498





)













(31,498





)









Less: Intangible assets









(800





)













(979





)













(1,158





)













(1,336





)













(1,515





)









Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)





$





1,747,665













$





1,716,042













$





1,766,481













$





1,769,473













$





1,786,302













Total stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio









10.12





%













10.24





%













10.01





%













9.77





%













9.50





%









Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)









8.45





%













8.54





%













8.35





%













8.09





%













7.83





%































































































1





Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes enhances investors’ ability to understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.









2





Return on average assets as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average assets. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.









3





Return on average equity as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average equity. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.











4







Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that management believes enhances investors’ ability to understand the Company’s financial position. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)”, “Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)”, and “Reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity)”.





