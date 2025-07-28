Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - citizens community bancorp inc. (CZWI) revealed a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.27 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $3.68 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, citizens community bancorp inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.27 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $22.50 million from $22.46 million last year.

citizens community bancorp inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

