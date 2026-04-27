Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - citizens community bancorp inc. (CZWI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.76 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $3.20 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $21.52 million from $21.10 million last year.

citizens community bancorp inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.76 Mln. vs. $3.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $21.52 Mln vs. $21.10 Mln last year.

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