Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Price Target Increased by 14.58% to 14.03

The average one-year price target for Citizens Community Bancorp (NasdaqGM:CZWI) has been revised to 14.02 / share. This is an increase of 14.58% from the prior estimate of 12.24 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.64 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.20% from the latest reported closing price of 12.07 / share.

Citizens Community Bancorp Declares $0.32 Dividend

On January 25, 2024 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.32 per share. Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2024 received the payment on February 23, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $12.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.21%, the lowest has been 1.56%, and the highest has been 3.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Community Bancorp. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZWI is 0.10%, a decrease of 0.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 6,716K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,000K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZWI by 11.92% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 952K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 851K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZWI by 50.25% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 540K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 435K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing an increase of 58.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZWI by 159.52% over the last quarter.

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc MD Background Information

Citizens Community Bancorp is the holding company for Citizens Community Federal, a community bank with about 20 branches in Wisconsin, southern Minnesota, and northern Michigan. Serving consumers and businesses, the bank offers standard deposit services such as savings, checking, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as a variety of loan products. The bank focuses its lending activities on one- to four-family mortgages, which represent more than half of its loan portfolio. The bank also offers consumer loans such as auto and personal loans; it does not routinely make commercial loans. Founded in 1938, Citizens Community was a state-chartered credit union until 2001.

