Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Price Target Increased by 12.94% to 24.48

The average one-year price target for Citizens Community Bancorp (NasdaqGM:CZWI) has been revised to $24.48 / share. This is an increase of 12.94% from the prior estimate of $21.68 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.68% from the latest reported closing price of $20.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Community Bancorp. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 45.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZWI is 0.06%, an increase of 10.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.97% to 6,324K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 691K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares , representing an increase of 55.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZWI by 64.88% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 543K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares , representing a decrease of 64.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZWI by 31.32% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 461K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company.

Acadian Asset Management holds 255K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares , representing an increase of 40.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZWI by 62.11% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 248K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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