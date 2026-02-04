Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Price Target Increased by 12.00% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for Citizens Community Bancorp (NasdaqGM:CZWI) has been revised to $21.42 / share. This is an increase of 12.00% from the prior estimate of $19.12 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.60% from the latest reported closing price of $18.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Community Bancorp. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZWI is 0.06%, an increase of 29.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.42% to 7,341K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 891K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares , representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZWI by 13.80% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 525K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares , representing an increase of 51.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZWI by 121.09% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 493K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZWI by 6.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 343K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 310K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares , representing an increase of 63.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZWI by 56.70% over the last quarter.

