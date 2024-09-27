Is Citizens (CIA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Citizens (CIA). CIA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for CIA is its P/B ratio of 0.99. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.96. Over the past year, CIA's P/B has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.80.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CIA has a P/S ratio of 0.71. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.

Finally, we should also recognize that CIA has a P/CF ratio of 6.04. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. CIA's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.47. Over the past 52 weeks, CIA's P/CF has been as high as 6.16 and as low as 3.21, with a median of 4.67.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Citizens's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CIA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

