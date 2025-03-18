Citizens Capital Markets Upgrades Sana Biotechnology (SANA)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, Citizens Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Sana Biotechnology (NasdaqGS:SANA) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 286.64% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sana Biotechnology is $10.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 286.64% from its latest reported closing price of $2.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sana Biotechnology is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sana Biotechnology. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SANA is 0.04%, an increase of 43.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.22% to 173,382K shares. The put/call ratio of SANA is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 25,002K shares representing 11.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 10,234K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,278K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANA by 59.94% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 10,175K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 9,288K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,681K shares , representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANA by 53.86% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,879K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sana Biotechnology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. Sana shares a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making its therapies broadly available to patients. Sana is more than 250 people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, and South San Francisco.

