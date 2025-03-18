Citizens Capital Markets Upgrades Duolingo (DUOL)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, Citizens Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Duolingo (NasdaqGS:DUOL) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.04% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Duolingo is $364.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $202.27 to a high of $446.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.04% from its latest reported closing price of $294.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Duolingo is 699MM, a decrease of 6.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duolingo. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUOL is 0.40%, an increase of 0.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.40% to 42,266K shares. The put/call ratio of DUOL is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 2,740K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,201K shares , representing a decrease of 16.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 60.79% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 2,319K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,030K shares , representing a decrease of 30.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,340K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 16.03% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,230K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares , representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 16.05% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 1,180K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,369K shares , representing a decrease of 16.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 16.29% over the last quarter.

Duolingo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duolingo is an American educational technology company which produces apps for language-learning and provides language certification. On its main app, users can practice vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation and listening skills using spaced repetition.

