Citizens Capital Markets Upgrades Duolingo (BMV:DUOL)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, Citizens Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Duolingo (BMV:DUOL) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,740K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,201K shares , representing a decrease of 16.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 60.79% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 2,319K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,030K shares , representing a decrease of 30.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,340K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 16.03% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,230K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares , representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 16.05% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 1,180K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,369K shares , representing a decrease of 16.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 16.29% over the last quarter.

