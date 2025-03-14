Citizens Capital Markets Upgrades Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, Citizens Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Allogene Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:ALLO) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 386.40% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allogene Therapeutics is $9.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 386.40% from its latest reported closing price of $1.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allogene Therapeutics is 401MM, an increase of 1,821,763.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allogene Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLO is 0.09%, an increase of 1.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.67% to 212,615K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLO is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pfizer holds 22,032K shares representing 10.51% ownership of the company.

Tpg Gp A holds 18,716K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 10,875K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,202K shares , representing an increase of 42.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 41.14% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,897K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,897K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients.

