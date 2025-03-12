Citizens Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, Citizens Capital Markets initiated coverage of Cidara Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CDTX) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.33% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cidara Therapeutics is $34.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 52.33% from its latest reported closing price of $22.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cidara Therapeutics is 32MM, an increase of 2,397.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cidara Therapeutics. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 23.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDTX is 0.29%, an increase of 256.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 106.04% to 6,939K shares. The put/call ratio of CDTX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 1,093K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares , representing an increase of 35.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDTX by 348.61% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,093K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares , representing an increase of 35.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDTX by 350.25% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 1,006K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company.

VR Adviser holds 766K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 703K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cidara Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. isa is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company's portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara's proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California.

