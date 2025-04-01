Citizens Capital Markets Downgrades Mr. Cooper Group (BMV:COOP)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Citizens Capital Markets downgraded their outlook for Mr. Cooper Group (BMV:COOP) from Market Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mr. Cooper Group. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 21.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COOP is 0.47%, an increase of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.91% to 98,474K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,096K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,118K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 2,861K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 1,942K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares , representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 7.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,909K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,922K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,800K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,711K shares , representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 90.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.