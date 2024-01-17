Citizens Bank Savings Account Interest Rates Of January 2024

While the national average rate on savings accounts is currently 0.47% per the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Citizens Bank’s savings interest rates range from just 0.01% to 0.10%. On top of that, its savings accounts are only available to residents of 15 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.

That said, Citizens Bank does offer several savings account options with features like early direct deposit and branch banking. Account details and annual percentage yields (APYs) are accurate as of January 12, 2024.

Citizens Bank Savings Account Rates

Citizens Bank has three savings account options: , and . Savings rates on these accounts are minimal and range from to APY depending on the account you choose.

Overview of Citizens Bank Savings Accounts

All of the savings accounts at Citizens Bank come with no minimum opening deposit requirements and can give you access to your paycheck up to two days early with the Citizens Paid Early feature. All three also require you to open a corresponding checking account.

The One Deposit Savings from Citizens account charges a monthly maintenance fee that can be waived when you make at least one deposit of any amount during each monthly maintenance fee period. Customers under the age of 25 or over 65 don’t have to pay a monthly fee at all. This account requires you to open a One Deposit Checking account.

Citizens Quest Savings charges no monthly maintenance fee as long as you have a Citizens Quest Checking account. This account charges no out-of-network ATM fees.

Citizens Private Client Savings requires a Citizens Private Client Checking account and also comes with no monthly maintenance fees. In addition to coming with the same benefits as the accounts listed above and a slightly higher interest rate plus unlimited ATM fee refunds when fees are charged by non-Citizens Bank ATM operators.

How To Open a Savings Account at Citizens Bank

To open a savings account at Citizens Bank, you’ll need to have the corresponding checking account first. You can open a checking account online or in person.

Once you’ve done that, you can apply for a Citizens Bank savings account online, via phone at 877-360-2472 or by visiting any branch. You’ll need to follow these steps to apply online:

Navigate to the webpage for the account you wish to open. Click the “Open Account” button. If applicable, log in to your online account. Provide your contact information, including email and phone number. Provide personal information, including your Social Security number, driver’s license or state ID. Set up your initial deposit using a debit card or through a transfer from another account.

Who Can Open a Citizens Bank Savings Account?

You’ll have to meet all of the following requirements to open a Citizens Bank savings account:

You’re a U.S. citizen or resident alien.

You’re at least 18 years old.

You live in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia or Washington, D.C.

You already have a corresponding checking account from Citizens Bank.

Does Citizens Bank Have a High-Yield Savings Account?

Citizens Bank does not offer a high-yield savings account. However, Citizens Access, its online-only banking division, offers a high-yield account: . Citizens Access Saving far outshines the savings accounts at Citizens Bank, offering APY, no account fees and a minimum deposit requirement of .

How Do I Withdraw Money From a Citizens Bank Savings Account?

You can withdraw money from your Citizens Bank Savings Account in any of the following ways, and there’s no limit on the number of withdrawals you can make:

Bank branch

ATM

Transfer to your Citizens Bank checking account

Is Citizens Bank a Good Choice for Savings Accounts?

Citizens Bank isn’t the right choice if you’re looking for the best interest rate on a savings account.

The bank also has a poor reputation when it comes to customer service. Its rating with the Better Business Bureau is 1.07 out of 5 stars, and its rating on TrustPilot is 1.2 out of 5 stars. Citizens Bank also paid a settlement to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in May 2023 over allegations that the bank made it difficult for customers to resolve credit card disputes and fraudulent transactions on their accounts.

However, if you want to do your banking in person in the New England area and you already have a Citizens Bank checking account, you may find you enjoy the experience of banking with Citizens Bank. Just don’t expect to earn much interest on your savings.

