Citizens Bank picks industry veteran Stacy M Brantley as next CEO

January 23, 2023 — 05:21 pm EST

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Citizens Bank, a unit of Citizens Holding Company CIZN.O, has hired banking veteran Stacy M. Brantley as its next chief executive officer, the parent company said on Monday.

Outgoing CEO Greg McKee will retire from the role on Jan. 31 and Brantley will start on Feb. 13, with the bank's executive committee set to take over the CEO's responsibilities in the interim.

McKee joined Citizens Bank in 1982 and has been president and CEO since 2002. He will remain as president and CEO of the parent company, according to a statement earlier this month.

Brantley previously served as executive vice president and chief banking officer of Morris Bank of Georgia, where he oversaw all lending and branch sales. He brings more than 25 years of diverse banking and executive leadership experience.

