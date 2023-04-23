Citizen Watch (TYO:7762) Price Target Increased by 6.87% to 766.70

The average one-year price target for Citizen Watch (TYO:7762) has been revised to 766.70 / share. This is an increase of 6.87% from the prior estimate of 717.40 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 646.40 to a high of 892.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.09% from the latest reported closing price of 751.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizen Watch. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7762 is 0.13%, an increase of 1.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 31,261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 3,631K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,558K shares, representing a decrease of 53.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7762 by 36.93% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,445K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,135K shares, representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7762 by 5.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,337K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7762 by 3.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,914K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,862K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7762 by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 1,551K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares, representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7762 by 8.88% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.