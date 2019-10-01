US Markets

Citizen Energy to buy Roan Resources in $1 bln deal

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Oil and natural gas producer Roan Resources Inc said on Tuesday privately held Citizen Energy Operating LLC will buy the company for $1 billion, including debt.

Roan said its shareholders will receive $1.52 per share, a premium of nearly 23.6% to the stock's closing price on Monday and implying an equity value of $234.2 million.

