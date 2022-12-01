Markets
CTXR

Citius: FDA To Review BLA For Denileukin Diftitox - Quick Facts

December 01, 2022 — 07:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) announced the FDA has accepted the company's Biologics License Application for denileukin diftitox, an engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

"With an anticipated PDUFA date of September 28, 2023, we look forward to the potential approval of this therapeutic for patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a rare disease for which patients with advanced disease have limited treatment options," said Leonard Mazur, CEO of Citius.

