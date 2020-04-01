Citius Signs Option With Novellus To License Novel Stem-Cell Therapy For ARDS

(RTTNews) - Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) said that it signed an exclusive six-month option agreement to in-license a stem-cell therapy for acute respiratory distress syndrome or ARDS from a subsidiary of Novellus Inc.

In Wednesday pre-market trade, CTXR is trading at $0.82, up $0.22 or 36.64 percent.

Novellus's patented process uses its exclusive non-immunogenic synthetic messenger ribonucleic acid or mRNA molecules to create induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) that, in turn, generate mesenchymal stem cells or MSCs with superior immunomodulatory properties.

MSCs have been shown to be safe in over 900 clinical trials and to be safe and effective in treating a number of inflammatory diseases, including ARDS.

mesenchymal stem cells prevent and suppress cytokine storm believed to be the cause of the severe inflammation of ARDS and now seen in COVID-19 patients.

