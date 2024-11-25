News & Insights

Stocks
CTXR

Citius Pharmaceuticals reports ‘constructive’ FDA Type C meeting on Mino-Lok

November 25, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) announced that the company held a constructive in-person Type C meeting with the U.S. FDA. The meeting followed successful completion of the company’s pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of Mino-Lok, a novel catheter lock solution designed to salvage central venous catheters in patients suffering from central line-associated bloodstream infections or catheter-related bloodstream infections. The primary discussion centered on responses to the FDA’s questions related to Mino-Lok’s clinical trial data and a pathway to a future submission. The FDA provided clear, constructive, and actionable guidance during the discussion, underscoring a pathway to support a future New Drug Application submission for Mino-Lok. The meeting encompassed an extensive range of topics critical to the NDA process, including in-vitro, clinical efficacy and safety data, and regulatory considerations. Citius Pharma reaffirmed the potential of Mino-Lok to address a critical unmet medical need and its commitment to advancing the program. “We are highly encouraged by the collaborative and substantive nature of our engagement with the FDA regarding the Mino-Lok program,” stated Leonard Mazur, Chairman and CEO of Citius Pharmaceuticals. “The FDA’s comprehensive feedback supports our commitment to advancing this novel solution for patients who face life-threatening complications from catheter-related infections. The Agency’s guidance provides a strong framework for completing the remaining steps toward an NDA submission.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CTXR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTXR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.