Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR): Are Analysts Optimistic?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CTXR) future prospects. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The US$213m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$25m on 30 September 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Citius Pharmaceuticals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Citius Pharmaceuticals, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$2.1m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 86% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:CTXR Earnings Per Share Growth February 9th 2022

Underlying developments driving Citius Pharmaceuticals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that generally a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Citius Pharmaceuticals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making pharma, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

