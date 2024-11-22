Citius Pharmaceuticals downgraded to Hold from Buy at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) to Hold from Buy without a price target following the company’s announcement of a 1-for-25 reverse stock split. The reverse is partly a result of the failure of the spinoff of Citius Oncology to unlock shareholder value, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the downgrade is more technical than fundamental.
