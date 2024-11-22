News & Insights

Citius Pharmaceuticals downgraded to Hold from Buy at D. Boral Capital

November 22, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

D. Boral Capital downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) to Hold from Buy without a price target following the company’s announcement of a 1-for-25 reverse stock split. The reverse is partly a result of the failure of the spinoff of Citius Oncology to unlock shareholder value, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the downgrade is more technical than fundamental.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

