Citius Pharmaceuticals, Citius Oncology report promising cancer trial results

Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) and Citius Oncology (CTOR) announced “promising” preliminary results from an ongoing investigator-initiated Phase I clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of a combined regimen of pembrolizumab and lymphir in patients with recurrent solid tumors. The trial aims to identify an optimal dose for future trials and explore the impact of a treatment regimen combining pembrolizumab and lymphir on the tumor immune microenvironment. Pembrolizumab, developed by Merck (MRK) and sold under the brand name keytruda, is the leading PD-1 inhibitor. The results of this chemotherapy-free regimen combining two immuno-modulator agents, pembrolizumab and lymphir demonstrated: an overall response rate of 27% – 4/15 – and a clinical benefit rate of 33% among evaluable patients; and median progression-free survival for patients achieving clinical benefit of 57 weeks. Two of the four patients who achieved partial remission had received prior checkpoint inhibitors. The trial enrolled 21 patients with recurrent or metastatic solid tumors. Among the evaluable participants, four patients achieved a partial response, and one patient demonstrated durable stable disease lasting over six months. The combination regimen was generally well tolerated, with most adverse events related to the patients’ underlying disease. No significant immune-related adverse events were observed.

