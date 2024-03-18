Citius Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance Of BLA Resubmission For LYMPHIR - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) announced the FDA has accepted the resubmission of the Biologics License Application for LYMPHIR, an IL-2-based immunotherapy for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma after at least one prior systemic therapy. The FDA has assigned a PDUFA goal date of August 13, 2024.

The resubmission followed dialog with the FDA resulting from a Complete Response Letter received on July 28, 2023. The company believes it has addressed enhanced product testing and additional manufacturing controls noted in the letter.

