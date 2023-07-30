News & Insights

Markets
CTXR

Citius Pharma: FDA Issues CRL For LYMPHIRTM BLA For Patients With Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

July 30, 2023 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued complete response letter for Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval for denileukin diftitox (LYMPHIRTM), an engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein for patients with relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) after at least one prior systemic therapy. There were no concerns relating to the safety and efficacy clinical data package submitted with the BLA, or the proposed prescribing information.

The FDA has required Citius to incorporate enhanced product testing, and additional controls agreed to with the FDA during the market application review.

The company intends to provide additional data and remains fully engaged with the FDA as it continues to work toward approval.

"We remain confident in the potential of LYMPHIR to become an important addition to the treatment landscape for patients with relapsed or refractory CTCL and make a meaningful difference in their lives," stated Leonard Mazur, Chairman and CEO of Citius.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTXR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.