Citius Oncology Raises $9 Mln Through Direct Offering And Private Placement

September 09, 2025 — 06:15 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Citius Oncology, Inc. (CTOR), a subsidiary of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for a registered direct offering of 5,142,858 shares of common stock.

In a concurrent private placement, the company will also issue unregistered warrants for up to 5,142,858 shares.

The combined offering price is $1.75 per share and warrant, with warrants exercisable at $1.84 per share starting six months post-issuance and expiring after five and a half years. Gross proceeds are expected to total approximately $9 million before fees and expenses.

The transaction, managed by Maxim Group LLC as sole placement agent, is set to close around September 10, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

CTOR currently trades at $1.82 or 1.0870% lower on the NasdaqCM.

